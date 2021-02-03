K-2 VENTURES ADVISES MARK TWO ENGINEERING ON ITS SALE TO CORE INDUSTRIAL PARTNERS

K-2 Venture Partners (“K-2 Ventures” or “K-2”) served as the exclusive financial advisor to Mark Two Engineering, LLC (“Mark Two”), a medical device manufacturer, in its sale to Incodema Holdings LLC (“Incodema”), a portfolio company of CORE Industrial Partners (“CORE”), a Chicago-based private equity firm.

Cheryl Box, President of Mark Two, said, “Not only did K-2 provide us with excellent guidance and representation on this exciting transaction, but they also positioned us well for the sale through their ongoing consulting throughout the year. K-2’s significant small business experience combined with their hands-on involvement with the Mark Two team helped us to grow the company and increase its worth. It’s difficult to imagine completing this transaction without their support and execution.”

Mark Kacer, Managing Partner of K-2, said, “It was a pleasure to work with Mark Two’s talented team towards enhancing the company’s capabilities, performance, and results, ultimately realizing that value through the sale to Incodema. Further, we were pleased to have helped Mark Two achieve record sales and earnings, despite the challenges of the global pandemic.”

Kevin Kacer, Vice President of K-2, added, “We are confident that Mark Two’s technical capabilities and their consistent product quality will bring significant value to Incodema and its operations. We look forward to other similar opportunities in which K-2 can help small business owners execute their strategies successfully.”

This transaction marks a milestone in the momentum of K-2’s M&A advisory services for lower middle- market businesses and is representative of the firm’s effective transactional and operational guidance along with its commitment to its clients’ long-term sustainable success.

Nason, Yeager, Gerson, Harris & Fumero, P.A. provided legal representation to Mark Two while Winston & Strawn LLP provided legal representation to CORE in the transaction.

For additional details on the transaction, please contact Kevin Kacer by phone at 843-666-4818 or by email at kkacer@k-2ventures.com.