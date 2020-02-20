Kendall Regional Medical Center Named One of Healthgrades 2020 America’s 250 Best Hospitals – The Only Hospital in Miami-Dade County to Receive this Recognition 2 Years in a Row

Kendall Regional Medical Center among the top 5 percent of U.S. hospitals for clinical outcomes

Kendall Regional Medical Center today announced that it has achieved the Healthgrades 2020 America’s 250 Best Hospitals Award™. The distinction places Kendall Regional Medical Center in the top 5 percent of more than 4,500 hospitals assessed nationwide for its superior clinical performance as measured by Healthgrades, the leading online resource for comprehensive information about physicians and hospitals.

“Kendall Regional is proud to have consistently been recognized as a top hospital performer for many years,” said Brandon Haushalter, CEO, Kendall Regional. “This most recent recognition from Healthgrades is a continued validation of the incredible work our team of professionals do for our patients every single day. It is humbling to be the only hospital in Miami-Dade County to achieve this Top 250 recognition for 2 years in a row.”

From 2015 through 2017, patients treated in hospitals receiving the Healthgrades America’s 250 Best Hospitals Award had, on average, a 27.1 percent lower risk of dying than if they were treated in hospitals that did not receive the award, as measured across 19 rated conditions and procedures for which mortality is the outcome.*

During that same period, if all hospitals performed similarly to those achieving the award, 168,165 lives could potentially have been saved. For example, patients treated for Respiratory Failure in hospitals achieving the Healthgrades America’s 250 Best Hospitals Award have, on average, a 25.4 percent lower risk of dying than if they were treated in hospitals that did not receive the award.*

Kendall Regional Medical Center has received numerous awards and recognitions. Some of their Quality Achievements include:

Named Among the Top 5% in the Nation for Patient Safety for 3 Years in a Row (2017-2019)

Five-Star Recipient for Treatment of Heart Failure for 3 Years in a Row (2017-2019)

Named Among the Top 5% in the Nation for Joint Replacement for 5 Years in a Row (2016-2020)

Five-Star Recipient for Total Knee Replacement for 9 Years in a Row (2011-2019)

Five-Star Recipient for Hip Fracture Treatment for 8 Years in a Row (2012-2019)

Five-Star Recipient for Treatment of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease for 3 Years in a Row (2017-2019)

Named Among the Top 5% in the Nation for General Surgery for 2 Years in a Row (2019-2020)

Five-Star Recipient for Gynecologic Procedures for 8 Years in a Row (2011-2018)

Recognized by Healthgrades for Superior Performance in Labor and Delivery for 2 Years in a Row (2018-2019)

Recipients of the Healthgrades America’s 250 Best Hospitals Award are recognized for overall clinical excellence across a broad spectrum of care. During the study period (2015 through 2017), these hospitals showed superior performance in clinical outcomes for patients in the Medicare population across at least 21 of 32 most common inpatient conditions and procedures — as measured by objective performance data (risk-adjusted mortality and in-hospital complications).

To learn more about how Healthgrades determines award recipients, and for more information on Healthgrades Quality Solutions, please visit www.healthgrades.com/quality.