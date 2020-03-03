Kendall Regional shows its love for babies and kids

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Kendall Regional Medical Center (KRMC) celebrated Valentine’s Day and National Heart month in February by having the babies, children, and staff shows their support by wearing red and sharing their big hearts with the community.

KRMC, an award-winning 417-bed hospital, is recognized for providing a wide array of services to the residents of South Florida, including pediatrics and maternity services. The hospital has grown into a major tertiary-care teaching facility, with more than 1,000 physicians and specialists and 1,800 employees.

The main campus of KRMC is located at 11750 SW 40 St., Miami, FL 33175. For information visit www.kendallmed.com or call 305-222-2200.