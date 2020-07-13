Keys Pointe Community offers best in townhome, villa living

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The finest in affordably priced townhome and villa living awaits first-time homebuyers and those looking for the best in community experiences as D.R. Horton Southeast Florida unveils five designs in the new Keys Pointe community.

Four beautifully designed townhomes by Express Homes range in size from 1,089 to 1,684 square feet and are priced from the low $200s. This unique collection of two-story designs ¬— the Marathon, Pennekamp, Tortuga and Duval — feature two to four bedrooms and two to three bathrooms. Each offers a fabulous owner’s suite on the second floor and connecting gourmet kitchen, living and dining rooms.

A new single-story villa Express Homes design also is available at Keys Pointe. The Hemingway is a 1,302-square-foot South Florida retreat. Three bedrooms and two bathrooms are thoughtfully positioned throughout the home to maximize open concept living between the great room, living room, dining room and kitchen, complete with a cozy breakfast bar.

Each of the Express Homes designs is accented by a wonderful collection of paver entries, walkways and patios, plus the Home is Connected smart home system so homeowners can stay connected to their home from across the room or across the globe.

A state-of-the-art collection of amenities are on the way, featuring a spacious clubhouse, perfect for parties or other entertaining; a refreshing pool, a fitness center, a “tot” lot, playground and basketball court.

Keys Pointe is located ideally in Florida City, a gateway to the Keys. Short drives from home take residents to the Florida Keys, national parks, culturally rich Miami and some of the best beaches in the world along the Atlantic Ocean. Prime shopping, entertainment and dining are also nearby.

For more information about Keys Pointe, email to SoutheastFL@drhorton.com or call (855) 305-9086.