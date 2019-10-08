Kruczek installed as president of Christopher Columbus High

Christopher Columbus High School conducted a Mass on Sept. 10 to celebrate the installation of Thomas G. Kruczek as the second president of the school.

Presided by alumnus Fr. Alejandro Rodriguez-Artola, the Mass was attended by the entire student body, faculty, staff, and school board members, as well as members of Kruczek’s family. Brother Patrick McNamara, Marist Brothers USA Provincial, was on-hand to officially install Kruczek and present him with a special medallion that was created for the occasion.

“The Marist Brothers and Columbus community are blessed to welcome Mr. Kruczek to the Columbus family. His experience and passion for education will contribute to the continued success of Christopher Columbus High School.” Brother Patrick said.

With a 30-plus-year career that has successfully encompassed higher education and the business world, Kruczek is a proven leader and mentor with extensive experience in management, strategic planning, finance, and marketing. In addition to serving as the president of Notre Dame College for the past five years, Kruczek led South Florida based Lynn University’s College of Business & Management as dean and served as the executive director for the Center for Entrepreneurship at both Syracuse University and Rollins College.

Kruczek holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology and a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Notre Dame. A devout Catholic, he is passionate about the value of Catholic education and has a deep commitment to living a life of value to the greater community.

“It is a special and historic day as we celebrate the continuation of great leadership at Columbus,” said Br. Patrick.

He also took the opportunity to thank all the Marist Brothers and lay faculty who have dedicated themselves to carrying out the Marist mission of “making Jesus Christ known and loved” at the school over so many years, especially outgoing president Br. Kevin Handibode.

“I am deeply honored to serve Christopher Columbus High School, an extraordinary school that is rich in tradition and strong in brotherhood,” Kruczek said. “It is my pledge to continue to serve God according to the Marist mission.”