Ladies ‘N’ Stitches use their sewing skills for needy kids

A group of women from Christ Fellowship Church in Palmetto Bay are using their skills as seamstresses to benefit needy children around the world.

Calling themselves Ladies ‘N’ Stitches, they have been working together for about 12 years, often meeting on Thursdays in one of the member’s homes where space has been turned into a sewing room.

Group organizer Jean Gosselin explained what they do.

“We sew clothes for children for Christ Fellowship here in Palmetto Bay,” Gosselin said. “They in turn take the clothes on missions. They go to Haiti, Jamaica, El Salvador, Africa, Cuba and other countries. They also take medical supplies and Bibles.”

Gosselin said that they started making just little girls clothes but that now they’re making garments for little boys as well.

“We’re part of a big group,” Gosselin said. “We’d like to get some of the other satellites involved with Christ Fellowship involved in some type of sewing. Christ Fellowship in the Redlands has got a group going now and they are dealing a lot with the migrant workers.”

There are presently six members of the sewing group: Jean Gosselin, her daughter-in-law Donna Gosselin, Denny Guerra, Susie LaPointe, Barbara Kuester and Linda Reed. There are two others who can be called on at times who like to sew at home. They are hoping to get some additional members who would like to help.

“We’re not only able to use regular fabric to make the clothes, we can also make them out of pillow cases, men’s dress shirts, skirts, and other things,” Gosselin said. “We sew mostly by donations, so we’d welcome any fabric, pillowcases and things.”

They’ve had flannel donated, which they use to make baby blankets.

Donna Gosselin explained her joining the group.

“When I came to work for Jean I said ‘I don’t sew.’ She said, ‘Would you mind ripping this out for me?’ Now look at me—I’m sewing.”

Kuester said she’s happy to be a part of the group.

“I enjoy seeing all the outfits that we make; they’re beautiful,” Kuester said. “We know it’s going to a worthy cause — clothing for children throughout the world. I just love doing the sewing.”

LaPointe feels the same way.

“When I joined Christ Fellowship close to five years ago is when I met Jean,” LaPointe said. “I signed up for volunteering in another way at church and she asked me if I knew how to sew, and I told her yes. Since it’s for a worthy cause and I had a sewing background I was happy to volunteer with her.”

Guerra had worked with Gosselin on another project, one for disabled veterans.

“I started helping Jean when I was living next door to her and she was making T-shirts for the veterans, putting Velcro in them to make it easier to open and put on,” Guerra said. “At the end of doing the T-shirts she said that she also does this, if I was interested, and I was.”

Christ Fellowship Church is located at 8900 SW 168 St. in Palmetto Bay. For information about it or the other campuses visit cfmiami.org.

For information about the sewing group call Jean Gosselin at 305-235-6929 or 786-427-7764.