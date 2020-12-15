Leanne Tellam wins runoff race for village vice mayor

Leanne Tellam won the Dec. 1 runoff election for vice mayor in the Village of Palmetto Bay with 3,448 votes, or 66.12 percent of the 5,215 votes cast, compared to former village manager Edward “Ed” Silva’s 1,767 votes, or 33.88 percent.

With all 10 precincts reporting and the votes certified on Dec. 4, Tellam was to be sworn in on Dec. 7, along with Steve Cody who was elected Palmetto Bay council member for Seat 2 in the Nov. 3 election, beating incumbent David M. Singer.

“The community lifted my campaign across the finish line,” Tellam said in an interview after the election. “This was grassroots at its best, and the numbers show Palmetto Bay’s mandate. I look forward to focusing on collaborative leadership, where the people of Palmetto Bay come first. Together we can continue to make Palmetto Bay the wonderful place it is to raise our families and enjoy our community.”

Tellam had stressed a positive approach during a campaign that was characterized by negative comments by her opponent.

“You don’t need acrimony to come to good decisions,” Tellam said. “You need leaders who respect each other and work well together despite differing points of view.”

Tellam was elected to be Palmetto Bay’s next vice mayor as John DuBois leaves office after completing two consecutive terms (term limited) in the seat.