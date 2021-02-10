LEESFIELD FAMILY FOUNDATION HONORS DR. LEONARD J. ZWERLING WITH LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

The Leesfield Family Foundation, as a proud supporter of Baptist Health/South Miami Hospital, presents Dr. Leonard J. Zwerling with its inaugural Lifetime Achievement Award. Recognizing Dr. Zwerling’s commitment to the medical community and his patients, the Foundation has donated two Sonosite SII medical diagnostic devices, allowing cardiovascular specialists to perform complex procedures, mitigating the need for invasive methods. The Sonosite SII will assist in the diagnosis and treatment of

Ultrasound for vascular access

Ultrasound for Anesthesia

Ultrasound-guided (brachial plexius nerve) block

Perioperative ultrasound for volume status management

This technologically advanced equipment will be dedicated at a virtual ceremony recognizing Dr. Zwerling and the partnership between the Foundation and Baptist Health/South Miami Hospital. The Leesfield Family Foundation is proud to support the Baptist Health Foundation and bring this cutting-edge technology and equipment to our community.

The Leesfield Family Foundation can be reached at Jessicabe@baptisthealth.net.