Levine Cava for Mayor Announces General Election Leadership Team

Diverse campaign leadership team comes together to win the future for Miami-Dade

The Levine Cava for Miami-Dade Mayor campaign announced its General Election Team, which brings together a diverse group of bipartisan strategists and advisors. The team will continue to be led by Levine Cava’s chief strategist and senior advisor, Christian Ulvert. Joining the team are Republican strategist Alex Miranda and Democratic consultant Jon Adrabi; they join Scott Arceneaux and Stephanie Bromfield who serve as senior advisors, and Courtney Whitney who led the finance operation where Levine Cava raised over $3.75 million in the primary election. Also joining Manny Orozco as deputy campaign manager is Veronica Pizzorni who most recently was part of the Alex Penelas for Mayor campaign.

Christian Ulvert, Senior Advisor & Chief Strategist

Stephanie Bromfield, Senior Advisor

Scott Arceneaux, Senior Advisor

Courtney Whitney, Finance Consultant

Alex Miranda, Advisor

Jon Adrabi, Advisor

Manny Orozco, Deputy Campaign Manager

Veronica Pizzorni, Deputy Campaign Manager

Commissioner Daniella Levine Cava shared, “I am excited for our expanded team as we grow our coalition of support across Miami-Dade County. This race isn’t about me; it’s about how we can win the future. The vision I have is one where our residents come together to solve the pressing challenges of the day. We will work to reassure anxious families who fear the health crisis, and worried businesses that rightfully are concerned about their future. I am ready to be the Mayor who leads with science and compassion because the problems we must confront are not partisan ones. We’ve seen how the pandemic exposed the income inequality in our neighborhoods and how too many families cannot afford to live here because wages are stagnant, and the cost of living continues to rise. As Mayor, we will reverse this trend so our young families can look forward to a brighter future filled with hope and promise.”

Team DLC Leadership Team

Christian Ulvert:

A Nicaraguan-American whose family fled communist Nicaragua and fights for the values instilled in the American Dream, Christian Ulvert is the president of Edge Communications. Ulvert has been the lead consultant and strategist on dozens of key victories throughout Miami-Dade County and the state of Florida.

Stephanie Bromfield:

A former producer for CBS, Stephanie Bromfield is the go-to advisor and outreach consultant to reach African-American and Caribbean-American voters across South Florida. Bromfield has been involved in campaigns for more than a decade and is credited with many key wins in Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

Scott Arceneaux:

Scott Arceneaux, President of Arceneaux Strategies, is the former long-time Executive Director of the Florida Democratic Party and currently serves as Strategic Advisor to Biden for President. Arceneaux has worked in Florida politics for over a decade at every level of government and on its largest and most complex races.

Courtney Whitney:

A seasoned and nationally recognized political fundraiser in Florida, Courtney Whitney brings more than a decade of local, state and national experience to the team. Whitney has worked with the DNC, Priorities USA, Philip Levine for Governor, Secretary Hillary Clinton’s presidential race, and Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz’ campaign, among many other successful races across Florida.

Alex Miranda:

A native of Miami, Alex Miranda has led Republican races across Florida and served as the consultant to the Republicans’ house campaign operation in 2018. Miranda is a go-to among South Florida Republican candidates for his deep knowledge of the Hispanic community, especially among Cuban-American voters.

Jon Adrabi:

Jon Adrabi is one of the foremost Democratic national finance consultants in the region. Jon has worked for Hillary Clinton, Democratic National Committee, Democratic Governors Association and Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee. With almost 15 years of experience in Democratic politics, Jon is honored to help elect Daniella Levine Cava as the first woman mayor of Miami-Dade County.

Manny Orozco:

A Colombian-American and Miami native, Manny Orozco gained his political experience by focusing on youth outreach, community organizing, and communications through his work on a number of local, state and national campaigns, including Hillary for America, Philip Levine for Governor, and as the first Florida Campus Director for NextGen America.

Veronica Pizzorni:

A native of Miami, Veronica Pizzorni joins the team after having served as Director of Campaign Operations on Alex Penelas’ campaign. Prior to that, she was on Senator Kamala Harris’ Southern fundraising team and in 2018 was part of Philip Levine’s gubernatorial campaign as Deputy Finance Director.