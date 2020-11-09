Little Free Libraries pop up at city parks

By
Community News Releases
-
6

Little Free Libraries pop up at city parksTo inspire the love of reading, the City of Coral Gables Community Recreation Department has installed Little Free Libraries at Catalonia, Majorca and Rotary Centennial parks. Take a book or leave a book at any of these sharing boxes conveniently at one of these three parks. The Little Free Library is a global literacy movement with 100,000 registered mini libraries in all 50 states and 108 countries around the globe. To date, more than 120 million books have been shared through this program. To sponsor a library in your neighborhood park or to become a Little Library Steward contact 305-460-5620.

(Photo courtesy City of Coral Gables)

Connect To Your Customers & Grow Your Business

Click Here

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here