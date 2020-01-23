I’m interviewing John DuBois, Village of Palmetto Bay Vice Mayor. Please post your thoughts and questions. Vice Mayor Dubois will answer your questions during the live broadcast.
Home LIVE! with Miami's Community Newspapers LIVE! with Miami’s Community Newspapers – John DuBois, Village of Palmetto Bay...
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Latest article
FPL Solar Installation Arrives at Bayfront Park For Big Game
As South Florida prepares for Game Day, Florida Power & Light Company (FPL) today debuted a multi-purpose solar installation at Bayfront Park to power...
LIVE! with Miami’s Community Newspapers – John DuBois, Village of Palmetto Bay Vice Mayor
I'm interviewing John DuBois, Village of Palmetto Bay Vice Mayor. Please post your thoughts and questions. Vice Mayor Dubois will answer your questions during...
LIVE! with Miami’s Community Newspapers – Luis J. Gil, Group 1 Commissioner for the...
I'm interviewing Luis J. Gil, Group 1 Commissioner for the City of South Miami. Tune in and share your thoughts and questions. Commissioner Guil...