Living ‘La Dolce Vita’ at Toscana Divino

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Tradition Meets Modern on This Authentic Italian Eatery’s New Patio

Toscana Divino, located in the heart of Mary Brickell Village, has launched an authentic Italian “Piazza” for al fresco dining in downtown Miami. After a yearlong renovation, the new patio designed by Italian architect Fulvio Rottigni, features over 2,000 sq. ft., of elegant outdoor space. Guests can enjoy a classic and unbeatable fine dining experience outdoors, as well as an energetic lounge atmosphere accompanied by live music on the weekends.

In celebration of the redesigned patio, Toscana Divino has released a new bar menu featuring specialty cocktails and a selection of exceptional tapas style dishes with daily happy hour specials from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., including $3 – $5 beers, $6 – $9 wines (sparkling, rosé, white and red) and $8 custom cocktails.

Executed by Chef Andrea Marchesin, the new bar menu includes standout items such as the Bruschetta Burrata Truffle, three pieces of bruschetta with burrata topped with black truffle; Salmon Burger served on whole wheat bread with tartar sauce, tomato, romaine and pickled cucumber; Foie Gras on pan brioche, served with onion marmalade and pear compote; Piadina Italiana, prosciutto crudo, stracciatella and arugula; Gnocchetti di Ricotta with bresaola and arugula; Salmon Cheesecake on pan brioche with sour goat cheese topped with caviar; and Tuna Tartare with homemade ponzu sauce and lemon verbena. Those looking to elevate their lounge experience can order Caviar Service, which includes a 50 gram tin of Calvisius Tradition caviar served with blini and crème fraîche.

New handcrafted cocktails include the Smoked Negroni, Campari, La Copa vermouth, Tanqueray and apple wood smoke; Scorpione Fuoco, Cazadores Tequila, jalapeño, fresh squeezed citrus juice and grapefruit; The Italian Sip, Italicus Bergamotto Liqueur, Canel Prosecco, thyme extract and blue cheese olives; Mojito de Milan Bacardi Light Rum, Campari, tangerine puree, mint and fresh squeezed citrus juice; Vuelve a La Vida Sour, Gracias a Dios Mezcal, blood orange liqueur, fresh squeezed citrus juice and egg whites; and Espresso a Mezzanotte, Captain Morgan Rum, Kahlua and simple syrup.

Toscana Divino is open Sunday through Thursday from noon to 11 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from noon to 12 a.m. The bar offers extended hours on Friday and Saturday until 1 a.m. Happy hour is every day from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. For reservations, call 305.930.8052 or visit http://www.toscanadivino.com/.