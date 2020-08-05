Local Miami Beach Hotels Offer Summer Deals and Unique Experiences

Miami Beach, FL – As the summer season continues, Miami Beach hotels are giving locals unique ways to enjoy the destination. From relaxing staycations and unique daycations, Florida residents can experience some of Miami Beach’s favorite destination hotels and restaurants and enjoy special discounts and offers.

“A number of Miami Beach hotels are making it easy for Floridians to take some much-needed time to escape, even if for only a weekend, to our seven miles of pristine beaches,” notes Steve Adkins, Chair, the Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority (MBVCA).

“Our destination’s hotels and restaurants continue to make necessary adjustments to keep guests and diners safe, while offering special offers and discounts to help locals unplug this summer.”

For locals looking to make the most of the last days of summer, the MBVCA has gathered some of Miami Beach’s best summer offerings to help visitors enjoy a day or long weekend at the beach including:

A Day Pass at Fontainebleau Miami Beach – One of the most iconic hotels on Miami Beach is offering a day pass for two people to enjoy a relaxing spa treatment at Lapis, a delicious lunch at La Côte, access to poolside relaxation and beach chairs for only $389.

Pool and Beach Experience at COMO Metropolitan Miami Beach – From day passes with complimentary champagne and a 10% discount on food and beverage to an entire day package for four, COMO Metropolitan is granting access to their luxurious pools and beach.

Room Upgrades at Dream South Beach – Locals can book directly through the hotel’s web site to receive up to 25% off of rates, flexible cancellation, late checkout, and a free room upgrade. Dream South Beach is also home to destination Mexican restaurant, Naked Taco.

Wellness at Hotel Victor – Enjoy an upbeat weekend with the hotel’s “Fun in The Sun” package which includes complimentary valet parking, breakfast for two, and beach chairs. And, a wellness package can be added to any stay featuring a $150 spa credit at K’alma Spa.

“Miami Beach’s marquee hotels are committed to bringing summer experiences to locals by providing opportunities that will make any staycation memorable,” adds Grisette Marcos, Executive Director, MBVCA. “We look forward to welcoming those who are only a drive away and providing them an opportunity to relax and enjoy our world-famous destination.”

For additional details and offers on Miami Beach this summer season, visitors can download the Miami Beach app at http://www.miamibeachapi.com/ and follow @ExperienceMiamiBeach on Facebook, Instagram and @EMiamiBeach on Twitter to learn more.