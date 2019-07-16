Local women achievers in the spotlight

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Underneath her quiet and unassuming demeanor is a go-getter. And she’s got the degrees to show it. I am talking about Donna Shelley, who years ago, earned two degrees from Harvard. One is an associate degree and the other is a Bachelor’s Degree in liberal arts – and she graduated cum laude.

Yes, she did all that and has now earned an Associate Degree in science in medical and administrative billing and coding, with high honors, and was inducted in Phi Theta Kappa. Way to go Donna. We are so proud of you!

Big news in South Miami – and all across the County for that matter! I just got word that the better-half of South Miami City Manager Steve Alexander is moving on up, from 22nd floor to 29th floor of County Hall. Meighan Alexander has been promoted to serve as the Assistant to the Deputy Mayor Jennifer Moon of Miami-Dade County.

Since 2016, Meighan has worked as an Assistant Grants Analyst for the County Office of Management and Budget (OMB), serving myriad functions for the various divisions of OMB.

As one of many who left during the brain-drain following Palmetto Bay Village Manager Ron Williams’ departure, Meighan served as Village Clerk there for 14 years. In fact, she was the first employee ever hired by the Village (as its original Village Clerk).

Still a resident of Palmetto Bay, Meighan has more than 25 years of government experience under her belt. She has served many public and elected officials as trusted source for everything municipal – from process and precedent, to legislative procedure as well.

Meighan, you’ve come a long way since so gracefully leaving Palmetto Bay. Congratulations!

Oopsy-Daisy

What the heck is going on with this house? In the no-good-deed-goes-unpunished department, I’m talking about the home located at the corner of SW 62 Ave and SW 62 Terr., which was supposed to go to a family – until the city, its CRA, and a local foundation got involved. At issue is, part way through the construction, someone figured out that the home was being built directly under some FPL power lines.

Yup, in what appears to be a massive oopsy-daisy, the home just might have to be demolished. At this point, we’re not sure who if anyone is going have to pay for the mistakes, but, putting that aside, the city needs to do something to clean up the mess going on over there.

Just cutting the grass, cleaning up the yard, and straightening up the damaged fence that surrounds the property would make a huge difference for the neighbors.

February Elections

OK, on to upcoming election in the City of Pleasant Living. Come this February, we get another chance to elect somebody who can really make a difference in South Miami. This go around, the current mayor, Phil Stoddard, will not be on the ballot as he is termed out – “finally,” some say.

But nevertheless, Mayor Stoddard has served the city for a really long time, since 2010. But don’t count him being completely out of elected office, as it looks like he may be taking his energies elsewhere. Hmmmm.

As far as who’s running for the mayoral seat and who’s considering it, here’s the latest gossip:

In keeping with theme of “women achievers,” I’ve come to learn there’s a young woman in the wings that might just throw her hat into the ring. I’ve been sworn too secrecy, so I ain’t gonna tell ya who it is or where she lives in South Miami. But I can tell you that the city and the citizens should want a woman up there helping making decisions.

With a female touch on the dais, maybe the boys will behave a whole lot better – and who knows, maybe they’ll even comb their hair, keep their faces shaved, and trim back their beards a bit, while of course dressing more appropriately while representing the city. Ouch, so, there ya have it.

Now, we do know for sure that Mark Lago has filed to run for mayor. And so far it seems he’s doing some campaigning – but understandably, he’s not yet at full bore. It’s still early.

Then there is the rumor that former mayor Horace Feliu is gonna go for it once again. Although, at this point I haven’t seen him do anything that resembles campaigning.

Next up is the heir apparent, Commissioner Josh Liebman, who could probably win the seat – but I just betchya he won’t run for the top spot unless he gets massive support from his buddies on the commission. What? Would his dais buds actually openly support Josh for mayor? Should be interesting to see if that happens.

And then of course there’s the guy that could win it all: Commissioner Bob Welsh, who has clearly won the hearts and minds of voters here in the City of South Miami. Yes sir, based on his popularity and the way he rolls, I’m pretty sure that Bob could become mayor without spending too much time or money wooing voters to go the polls and vote for him this February.

Dog Days of Summer

Have you ever noticed that the best way to enjoy dog days of summer in Miami is at night! I guess that’s why Movies-in-the-Park at The Barnacle Historic State Park are so popular this time of year.

I know I talk often about The Barnacle, but that’s because it’s just down the road in Coconut Grove – and they just don’t miss when it comes to great programming.

But first, what the heck are “dog days” anyhow? I always thought they were those summer days that were so devastatingly hot that even dogs would lie around on the pavement, panting. So I looked it up…

Apparently, the phrase had nothing to do with dogs, or even with the lazy days of summer. Instead, it turns out, the original use of dog days was in reference to the dog star, Sirius, and its position in the heavens.

To the Greeks and Romans, the “dog days” occurred around the day when Sirius appeared to rise just before the sun, in late July. They referred to these days as the hottest time of the year.

Captain Marvel

So, for a really cool way to spend a dog-day night out with the family, head over to The Barnacle for an evening under the stars – to watch “Captain Marvel.” It’s being presented on July 26 at 8:30 p.m. by the Coconut Grove BID (Business Improvement District). Best part is, admission is free.

Located at 3485 Main Highway, Coconut Grove, 33133, The Barnacle Historic State Park is administered by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection. For info call 305-442-6866 or visit http://thebarnacle.org/events/