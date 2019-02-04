Lori Brener Scholarship Fund to host Bollywood extravaganza fundraiser

The Lori Brener Scholarship Fund recently announced its sixth annual fundraising event, benefiting students of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Miami programs which will take place at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 9, at the Gables Estates home of board members and event hosts Cecil and Ana Milton.

Prominent entrepreneur Karim J. Alibhai, a principal of Gencom will serve as honorary chair and presenting sponsor, along with event chairs Renee Lopez-Cantera and Carol Chin.

During the Bollywood-themed celebration, guests will indulge in an authentic Indian buffet dinner and other gourmet delights, cocktails from an open bar, dancing to the music spun by a celebrity deejay and enjoy a performance by Making Moves Universal Dance Company under the direction of Dr. Niraj Mehta. Throughout the night, guests also can participate in a luxurious silent auction, chaired by Betty Barrios and Neyda Raola, which includes a three-night stay in an apartment in beautiful Venice, Italy.

“As a longtime supporter and volunteer for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Miami, the Lori Brener Scholarship Fund is dedicated to helping children realize their dreams of higher education,” said Gale Nelson, CEO/president of BBBS Miami. “Lori Brener’s legacy lives on through this meaningful event.”

Event proceeds will fund scholarships for the organization’s Littles. Tickets for the event are $175 per person, to purchase or to make a donation to the scholarship fund, call Shakira Francis at 305-644-7077, sfrancis@bbbs.org.

For more information about Big Brothers Big Sisters of Miami, visit www.bbbsmiami.org/.