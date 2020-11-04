Louis Bulnes of Miami, Citadel Class of 2021, wears the ring

The seniors of the Class of 2021 were celebrated with a traditional Ring Presentation Ceremony at 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 25, in McAlister Field House, attended by the South Carolina Corps of Cadets, Veteran and Active Duty students.

Attendance at the ceremony was restricted to only ring-eligible seniors due to the need for social distancing to reduce the spread of COVID-19, but the event included the same rich traditions that recipients anticipated for this important milestone.