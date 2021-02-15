Luxury condominium project reaches a significant construction milestone

Location Ventures — the Miami-based real estate investment firm with a portfolio of residential and mixed-used projects throughout South Florida — recently announced that general contractor Winmar Construction has topped off Villa Valencia.

This news arrives on the heels of closing $7 million in sales in the last 30 days (as of Feb. 5), marking the building as 40 percent sold. To soon introduce a distinguished collection of 39 ultra-luxury condominium residences in Coral Gables, the project is anticipated to be completed later this year.

“We could not be more thankful for our team that has worked tirelessly and in unprecedented circumstances to reach this landmark achievement for Villa Valencia, while closing 2020 with robust sales traction,” said Rishi Kapoor, CEO of Location Ventures. “The project will be the first-of-its-kind in the area, delivering unmatched amenity offerings and a design philosophy based on the pillars of wellness, nature and technology.”

cabanas and private garages available for purchase have also garnered interest as additional onsite amenities. Three of six private cabanas, priced at $350,000 each, sold in the last quarter of 2020, as well as three exclusive garages, totaling $900,000. This interest reaffirms buyer demand in purchasing a boutique building outfitted with features often found in an estate home, which appeals to the contemporary homeowner.

With upward of 95 percent of Villa Valencia buyers comprised of C-suite executives or business owners, the project’s career-centric offerings are a great appeal. This includes a fully equipped boardroom with top-notch video technology, the option of working closely with the developer for custom home office design services, and a 24-hour concierge.

Located at 515 Valencia Ave., a prime location for CEOs, Villa Valencia provides direct access to Miami International Airport, in addition to being just blocks away from Miracle Mile, a local mecca for dining, shopping, art and cultural entertainment. The Greater Miami Area is a rapidly expanding economic hub, with Coral Gables, specifically, currently home to 20 consulates and 140 multinational corporations. City-living essentials also include “Class A” office space, top private and public schools and universities, country clubs, golf courses and museums — all within minutes of the project.

Designed by Hamed Rodriguez Architects, Villa Valencia’s façade is a freshly interpreted rendition of Coral Gables’ signature Mediterranean architecture style, paired with tropical modern interiors. Each home features private foyers with elevator entry and are adorned with superior finishes, including exquisite European flooring, 10-foot exterior sliding doors, and finished custom closets. Kitchens are equipped with state-of-the-art Subzero and Wolf appliances, a wine cooler, custom cabinetry and quartz countertops.

Focused on living the “good life,” the building boasts a wellness program that leaves no stone unturned. Villa Valencia is the first condominium project in the U.S. to offer the Delos. Procured and installed by HEDsouth, a premier technology integration and automation company, the partnership with Delos’ allows the DARWIN system to align technology with nature’s intent. By using innovation to bring the best of natural outdoor conditions inside, it passively monitors for allergens, excess carbon dioxide, and harmful particles, in addition to heavy metals and bacteria in drinking water.

A rich spa program and extensive fitness offerings promote relaxation and optimal health, tenements of the brand. Amenities include a hammam, steam room, his-and-her saunas, hydrotherapy plunge pools, as well as a state-of-the-art fitness facility with yoga, Pilates and weight training. For outdoor enjoyment, a 78-foot resort-style pool with a lap lane and waterfall is complemented by two summer kitchens and spacious sunbeds.

Villa Valencia residences start from $1.8 million. For more information, visit www.villavalencia.com or call 786-971–6680.