Lyft announces new driver-only educational opportunities focused on language-learning

Lyft, along with Duolingo and the National Immigration Forum, is announcing today a set of driver-only educational opportunities focused on language-learning and certifications.

As part of the broader Lyft Driver Services program, drivers across six cities, including Miami now have access to Duolingo Plus, which offers drivers more than 80 courses across over 30 distinct languages.

Drivers in Miami have indicated they would benefit from access to this type of program as many are English-language learners. Drivers also advised they mostly speak Spanish, Creole, and Portuguese. After completing the course, they can earn a digital certification, which can be used as proof of English proficiency to apply to other opportunities and over 500 universities accept Duolingo’s certification as valid proof of English proficiency.

Select cities also have access to The National Immigration Forum’s blended learning option “Skills and Opportunity for the New American Workforce,” which is made up of both in-person classes as well as an online platform.

This six-week program is instructed by live, accredited community college instructors who are experts in English language learning and after completing the course, drivers are awarded certificates of completion.

Cities included in the program include:

• Seattle: Duolingo and NIF

• Houston: Duolingo and NIF

• Chicago: Duolingo and NIF

• Miami: Duolingo only

• New York: Duolingo only

• New Jersey: Duolingo only

Partnerships like these demonstrate just one of several programs Lyft is launching to provide personal and professional well-being opportunities for drivers. For more information, visit: https://blog.lyft.com/posts/2019/6/04/english-language-learning.

