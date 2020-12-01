M-DCPS to continue serving free meals to children through end of school year

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has announced it would extend the summer meals flexibility waiver, allowing Miami-Dade County Public Schools (M-DCPS) to continue to serve free meals to all children throughout the entire 2020-21 school year.

The waiver of eligibility rules for children under 18 is particularly important in high-need communities like Miami-Dade County. M-DCPS always provides free breakfast to all students, but this federal waiver will allow schools to serve free breakfast and lunch to all children, no matter the socio-economic status of their families. This will help ensure all children have access to nutritious food during this difficult time in the community.

M-DCPS continues to distribute meals for children at all school sites. Grab-and-go breakfast and lunch pickups take place on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4 to 5:30 p.m.

The USDA requires that parents/adults provide proof of valid identification that the meal is for a child 18 years old or younger, if the child does not accompany them to the distribution. Identification can include a student ID, report card or progress report. These are the same guidelines that were followed during M-DCPS’ summer meal distributions.

Food insecurity is a reality in the community. Many families rely on school-provided meals as one of the only consistent sources of healthy food for their children. M-DCPS has not wavered in its commitment to support students and families, providing more than 10 million free meals since the closure of schools in March.