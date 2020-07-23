Marco Drugs is bright spot on horizon for 62nd Avenue

In a move that residents say will be a real game changer for the stretch of 62nd Avenue just below 64th Street, the City Commission approved a planned renovation of a blighted site at 6420 SW 62nd Ave.



After reviewing several applications related to the property, the City Commission voted July 21 to allow the new tenant, Marco Drugs, to start work on their new retail drug store.

Out with the Old

Formerly Joe’s Market, the 2,300 sq-ft pharmacy location features a totally new parking lot, installation of attractive landscaping and green space, and a small drive-through loop.

In addition, to minimize any impact on the neighborhood bordering the west side of the 15,000 sq-ft property, a six-foot wall will be installed behind the one-story commercial building where specialized drug compounding pharmacy services will now be offered.



In with the New

Following extensive presentations by City Staff and the Marco Drugs applicant team, several residents shared enthusiasm about the new amenity in their neighborhood, stating it has the potential to transform this otherwise unremarkable residential-office zone.

The City Mayor and Commission echoed citizen sentiments before voting in favor of the items, which included three Variance Application, a Unity of Title, and one Special-Use Application.

At the meeting, Marco Drugs co-owners Sonia Martinez and Ivette Suarez stated they believe the drive-through feature is a particularly practical component, as it will minimize face-to-face contact between staff and customers – which is of main importance during the current COVID-19 crisis.



All About Community

“Our duty is to always take care of community and our employees, but especially at this critical time,” said Martinez. “We see our business bringing great value to this area of South Miami, and we are so happy to finally be moving forward.”



Marco Drugs & Compounding has been delivering high-quality, customizable prescription and health solutions to patients all across Miami since the early 1980s. Their team of specialists not only offer compounding services that are fully customizable but they also have a private line of pharmaceutical-grade dietary supplements.

At their current location, 6627 S. Dixie Hwy., South Miami, FL 33143, Marco Drugs is open Mon – Fri 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday’s from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Call 305-665-4411 for information, or visit www.marcodrugs.com.

