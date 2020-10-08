Maria Elvira Salazar Hides from Voters, Backs Out of Previously Scheduled Debates

Maria Elvira Salazar continues to hide from voters and the tough questions. Taking a page out of the Trump playbook, she canceled her participation in a debate on Actualidad Radio with Roberto Rodríguez Tejera, and today she failed to appear before the Cutler Bay Business Association Candidate Forum.

Last month, Donna Shalala had publicly announced several accepted debates. She looks forward to continuing the conversation with voters – whether in-person, virtual, or through traditional media – regardless of whether her opponent decides to show up or not.

“As we’ve always said, these debates and forums are opportunities to talk about real solutions – not partisan talking points – and the candidates’ respective records of getting things done for our community,” said Raul Martinez, campaign manager for Donna Shalala for Congress. “Our opponent continues to take her cues from Donald Trump, doing a disservice to our community by failing to appear before the voters – whether virtually or in-person. Donna Shalala will always connect with constituents and discuss the issues that matter most: addressing this health crisis, getting our economy back on track, standing up to dictatorial regimes, and fighting for South Florida.”