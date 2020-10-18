Maria Jayoussi named VP/COO/CFO for Nicklaus Children’s Pediatric Specialists

Maria Jayoussi has joined Nicklaus Children’s Health System as vice president, chief operating officer and chief financial officer for the health system’s physician enterprise, Nicklaus Children’s Pediatric Specialists (NCPS).

In this role, Jayoussi will work with the NCPS leadership and operations team to advance quality, service, and financial and operational performance of the multispecialty pediatric medical group practice.

Jayoussi brings to the position extensive healthcare leadership experience. Most recently, she served as the executive director of finance for WakeMed Physicians Practices in Raleigh, NC, where she was responsible for the financial operation and revenue cycle of the medical group.

She received her master’s in business administration from the Weatherhead School of Management at Case Western Reserve University with special concentration in finance and healthcare. Jayoussi is a certified public accountant and has a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Damascus in Syria. She is an active member of the HealthCare Financial Management Association (HFMA) and currently serves on the HFMA’s National Advisory Council – Payment Models. Jayoussi is fluent in Arabic and English.

“It gives me great pleasure to welcome Maria to our health system family,” said Dr. Chad Perlyn, interim president of Nicklaus Children’s Pediatric Specialists. “She brings to our team extensive experience in healthcare finance and leadership to support and further the success of our medical group practice.”

