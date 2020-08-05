Marlins introduce at-home summer fun with new marlins youth academy camp, a virtual summer camp for kids ages 3-11

Camp will feature four week-long sessions of daily activities and new content each week highlighted by Marlins players and alumni; registration is open now at Marlins.com/Camp

With the new normal comes new opportunities for fun, the Miami Marlins introduce the Marlins Youth Academy Camp. The Miami Marlins Foundation is partnering with Headfirst Professional Sports Camps to create a virtual summer camp for kids, beginning Monday, July 27. Marlins Youth Academy Camp will consist of daily virtual calls with additional enrichment activities.

Each session of Marlins Youth Academy Camp is one week long and includes daily activities along with new content each week, featuring Marlins players and alumni. Registration is open now at Marlins.com/Camp for youth ages 3-6 (Billy’s Campers) and ages 7-11 (Marlins Prospects) at $75 per person per session. The Miami Marlins Foundation will be providing need-based scholarships for up to 100 participants enrolled through select partner organizations of the Foundation.

The daily activities will incorporate Marlins players and alumni to illustrate a social and/or emotional skill. Each session will include a different theme, focusing on developmental building blocks and incorporating the game of baseball to help children learn. The themes will rotate throughout the summer, giving campers the ability to attend all four weekly sessions.

For more information or to sign up your kids now, please visit Marlins.com/Camp.