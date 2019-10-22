Maserati GranTurismo convertible embodies Italian design

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Okay, so the Maserati GranTurismo convertible rolling off the line today is the same body style that you would have seen debut more than a decade ago. But Maserati’s combination of seductive style, a visceral V8 power source, and dynamic character is undoubtedly timeless.

Having said that, the biggest change that the GranTurismo offers for 2019 is a new blacked-out styling package and the absence of the coupe body style.

The 2019 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible seats four and is offered in the following submodels: the Sport 2dr Convertible (4.7L 8cyl 6A), and MC 2dr Convertible (4.7L 8cyl 6A). The 2019 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible comes with rear wheel drive. Available transmissions include a 6-speed shiftable automatic.

So with just two to choose from, there’s not much to agonize about. I say, just go with the Sport. It will save you a decent chunk of change compared to the MC, and it comes with all the important features you need. The manufacturer’s suggested retail price is $150,380 to $162,880.

You can still spec the Sport with most of the MC’s standard color and trim upgrades but at a lower cost. More importantly, the Sport comes with an adaptive suspension that delivers a more compliant ride quality.

Standard features on the Sport include 20-inch wheels, adaptive suspension dampers, automatic and adaptive xenon headlights, heated and auto-dimming side mirrors, and front and rear parking sensors.

Inside the cabin are leather upholstery, heated front seats, dual-zone climate control, and a rearview camera. Tech highlights include an 8.4-inch entertainment display, Bluetooth, navigation, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, satellite radio, and an 11-speaker Harman Kardon audio system.

More fun begins with the GranTurismo’s options sheet, where you can tailor color and interior style to taste. There are nearly a dozen different wheel choices — all 20 inches in diameter but in finishes ranging from silver to graphite to titanium — as well as varied shades of brake calipers.

Interior options include covering nearly every surface area with some form of suede or leather, contrast stitching, accent trims in wood or carbon fiber, and a half-dozen steering wheel choices. Although the GranTurismo has a rear seat, the space is only suitable for children.

If you prefer to skip the mixing and matching, there are a handful of interior and exterior packages, including the new-for-2019 Nerissimo package, which bundles 20-inch gloss black wheels with other exterior black-out elements.

A carbon-fiber hood in choice of body color is available (one of the priciest options on the menu).

Maserati claims a 0-60 mph sprint of 4.7 seconds, which is quick — and handling is capable and enjoyable. The MPG for both the 2019 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible Sport 2dr Convertible and the MC 2dr Convertible is 13 city/20 highway.

Utility-wise, storage space is small, both in the cabin and in the trunk. The narrow door pockets, small cupholders and a center armrest bin are all you get to hold your personal items.

Maserati’s GranTurismo offers something extraordinary in a high-performance, six-figure coupe or convertible, one that embodies all that is compelling and irresistible about Italian cars. Enjoy!

