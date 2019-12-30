Mayor Tim Meerbott gives his first State of the Town Address

The Town of Cutler Bay conducted its annual State of the Town Address on Dec. 11, the first hosted by Mayor Tim Meerbott since taking office.

Town Hall was filled with residents, town staff and council members, as well as other invited guests and VIP representatives.

Among the other officials present were former Cutler Bay Vice Mayor Ernest Sochin, Pinecrest Mayor Joseph M. Corradino, Palmetto Bay Mayor Karyn Cunningham, newly elected Homestead Mayor Steven D. Losner and Miami-Dade County Commissioner Daniella Levine Cava. Additionally, representatives for U.S.Senator Marco Rubio, U.S. Rep. Donna Shalala, U.S. Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell and Miami-Dade Commissioner Esteban Bovo attended.

After brief statements by the emcee, town manager Rafael G. Casals, the Miami-Dade County Police Department Honor Guard did the Presentation of Colors, followed by the Pledge of Allegiance led by Boy Scout Troop 357. The Cutler Bay Senior High SharkApella group sang the National Anthem.

During his address, Mayor Meerbott spoke of the town’s greatest accomplishments and initiatives over the past year, such as becoming the second municipality in Florida to reach a Community Rating System Class 4, being awarded the Real Estate Achievers and Leaders (REAL) Awards in the “Municipality, Community or Public Sector” category and becoming the second municipality in Florida to have an Age Friendly Action Plan approved by AARP and the World Health Organization.

“As we look around us to the never-ending change and fast pace of our times, we have somehow preserved the familial, small-town feel we all know and love that has become the character of Cutler Bay. Our residents have ‘planted their roots’ here, making Cutler Bay their forever home,” Mayor Meerbott said.

“But no community is free of challenges. It’s how we deal with them that will determine our success to continue to blossom and thrive as we have. Let’s continue to work together to keep Cutler Bay as one of the best places to plant your roots not only in Miami-Dade County, but in our entire nation,” the mayor added.

Mayor Meerbott looked ahead to future challenges for the town, such as traffic, lack of mass transit and the concern for overdevelopment. He then touched upon possible solutions he and the council have prepared in response to those challenges, such as the building moratorium that was adopted this year, the “land swap” deal that is in its final stages and joining initiatives such as Resilient305 to become stronger as a community.

The address was followed by a reception in the Town Hall penthouse where attendees were provided hors d’oeuvres by Delicious Catering, music by DJ Ivan and live performances by Cutler Bay Senior High’s SharkPAC Band.