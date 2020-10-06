MCS alumni, Class of 2020 members update college status

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

During the summer the Miami Christian’s graduating seniors received multiple scholarship offers while the school also received updates on activities of alumni.

One such update came from Andrea Sinclair, Salutatorian of the Miami Christian School Class of 2014. Andrea, who played varsity volleyball and soccer while maintaining a 5.1 GPA, graduated from nursing school at Nova Southeastern University and currently is working at Baptist Hospital. She was offered scholarships and excelled as a leader serving as president of the Beta Club, vice president of the senior class, and Secretary of the National Honor Society. She received the University of Rochester’s Frederick Douglass and Susan B. Anthony Award in Humanities and Social Sciences, and the Distinguished Christian Student Award.

Sinclair twice qualified for State in the National History Day Competition. She received the Presidential Service Award for her community volunteerism and received the Wendy Heisman MCS Female Athlete of the Year Award her senior year.

Yet another standout was Melissa Gonzalez, Valedictorian of the Miami Christian Class of 2014. Melissa graduated from Florida International in 2017 with a degree in finance and 2020 with a juris doctorate degree and is currently working at Morgan Horton Law in Coral Gables.

With a 5.32 GPA, she competed in five varsity sports and was captain of the volleyball, soccer and softball teams while also being active in eight different extracurricular clubs.

Gonzalez was the president of the National Honor Society, vice president of the Beta Club and vice president of the Senior Class. She graduated as Scholar Athlete of the Year and Top Performer in Drama. She also was the recipient of the Presidential Service Award for her community volunteerism and the University of Rochester’s George Eastman Young Leaders Award her senior year.

A more recent graduate was Michael Noel, Class of 2020, who received a full football scholarship to St. Thomas University where he currently is attending.

Current Miami Christian school students have committed to colleges throughout the summer: Rene Lastre Class of 2021, committed to the University of Florida; Alex Ulloa, Class of 2021, committed to Oklahoma State University, and Eddy Fernandez, Class of 2022, committed to the University of Miami.

MCS’s Victor Prep is available this year for athletes who graduated in the Class of 2020, but were unable to start college, but who do not want to lose a year of college eligibility. The sports that are available are ladies’ volleyball, ladies’ and men’s basketball and baseball.

For more information visit www.miamichristian.org.