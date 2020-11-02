MDC receives $2.3M, partners with FDOE to boost workforce education

Miami Dade College (MDC) has partnered with the Florida Department of Education (FDOE) for a new workforce education initiative aimed at raising awareness about short-term career and technical education programs, often referred to as CTE. Get There Florida is highlighting these vital programs at nearly 70 institutions across the state, including MDC.

In addition, MDC was awarded a $2.3 million grant from the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER) Fund, which will provide additional scholarships for MDC students enrolled in CTE programs. In many cases, students can complete the programs for free.

“We are excited to partner with the Florida Department of Education and grateful for the governor’s support that will allow us to expand offerings of our rapid credentialing programs,” said Rolando Montoya, MDC interim president. “Get There is an important initiative to help connect unemployed or underemployed individuals with education resources to better their futures.”

Career and technical education is a critical component in preparing individuals for occupations important to Florida’s economic development. Program offerings are organized into 17 career paths and are geared toward middle school, high school, district technical school, and Florida College System students throughout the state.

“Get There accelerates student success, preparing them for their future and ensuring a talented workforce,” said Kathy Hebda, chancellor of the Florida College System. “With 28 state colleges and 48 technical colleges and centers spanning the state, there is a program for everyone. Whether you’ve recently experienced job loss, graduated high school or are simply looking for a career change or opportunity to stack your credentials into a degree — we want to help you Get There.”

MDC offers more than 150 in-demand, high-quality workforce programs at eight campuses to quickly gain critical skills that lead to high-paying jobs in essential and emerging industries. They include logistics, transportation and distribution, digital marketing, cloud computing, animation and game art, cybersecurity, funeral services, visual and augmented reality, manufacturing technology, early childhood education, respiratory care, pharmacy technician, paralegal studies, and nursing, to name a few.

“Career and technical education matters more than ever,” said Henry Mack, chancellor for Career, Technical and Adult Education. “Get There raises awareness about CTE and helps everyone envision the power of a workforce training opportunity for professional and personal wellbeing. By connecting students to a high value credentials at our state colleges, we will be sure to reach our goal of becoming #1 in workforce education by 2030.”

For more information about Get There FL, visit www.gettherefl.org.