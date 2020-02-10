MDX TRAFFIC ADVISORY Sunday, February 9 through Sunday, February 16, 2020

SR 836/Dolphin Expressway­­­

Note: SR 836 is being reconstructed to add a new lane in the most congested areas and to make room for future express bus service. Drivers should look for guidance and detour signage along their routes. To learn more about the modernization of SR 836 visit mdxway.com.

Ramp Closures

The entrance ramps to westbound SR 836 from northbound and southbound NW 27th Avenue will be closed for roadway restoration on Sunday, February 9, Monday, February 10 and Thursday, February 13 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and Friday, February 14 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers going northbound on NW 27th Avenue can:

Turn left onto NW 14 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 42 nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

Avenue/LeJeune Road Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on right

Drivers going southbound on NW 27th Avenue can:

Turn right onto NW 7 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 42 nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

Avenue/LeJeune Road Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on right

Ramp Closures

The eastbound SR 836 exit ramps to northbound and southbound NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road will be closed for roadway restoration on Sunday, February 9 and Monday, February 10 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. The alternate date due to bad weather or other unforeseen circumstance is Thursday, February 13. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers wishing to access MIA/northbound NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road from eastbound SR 836 can:

Take exit to NW 45 th Avenue and turn right

Avenue and turn right Turn left onto NW 7 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road to continue northbound or access MIA

OR

Continue eastbound on SR 836

Take exit to southbound NW 27 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 7 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road to continue northbound or access MIA

Drivers wishing to access southbound NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road from eastbound SR 836 can:

Take exit to NW 45 th Avenue and turn right

Avenue and turn right Turn left onto NW 7 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road to continue southbound

Ramp Closure

The westbound SR 836 exit ramp to NW 37th Avenue will be closed for roadway restoration on Sunday, February 9 through Thursday, February 13 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and Friday, February 14 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detour:

Take exit to NW 42 nd Avenue/LeJeune Road on right

Avenue/LeJeune Road on right Turn right onto NW 42 nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

Avenue/LeJeune Road Take entrance to MIA on right

Stay right to access NW 25 th Street and turn right

Street and turn right Continue on NW 25th Street to access NW 37th Avenue

Ramp Closure

The entrance ramp to westbound SR 836 from NW 45th Avenue will be closed for roadway restoration on Thursday, February 13 and Friday, February 14 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers going northbound on NW 45th Avenue can:

Turn left onto NW 15 th Street

Street Turn left onto Perimeter Road

Turn left onto NW 57 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on right

Drivers going southbound on NW 45th Avenue can:

Continue southbound on NW 45th Avenue

Turn right onto NW 7 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 57 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on left

Ramp Closure

The westbound SR 836 exit ramp to southbound NW 87th Avenue will be closed for guardrail installation and paving on Sunday, February 9 through Thursday, February 13 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and Friday, February 14 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers going westbound on SR 836 can:

Take exit to northbound NW 107 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 12 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 87th Avenue

Drivers exiting from southbound SR 826/Palmetto Expressway can:

Take exit for NW 12 th Street/NW 84 th Avenue

Street/NW 84 Avenue Turn left onto NW 12 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 87th Avenue

Drivers exiting from northbound SR 826/Palmetto Expressway can:

Take exit to northbound NW 107 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 12 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 87th Avenue

Ramp Closure

The eastbound SR 836 exit ramp to northbound and southbound NW 87th Avenue will be closed for paving on Sunday, February 9 through Thursday, February 13 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and Friday, February 14 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers wishing to access northbound NW 87th Avenue can:

Take exit to NW 107 th Avenue and turn left

Avenue and turn left Turn right onto NW 12 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 87th Avenue to continue northbound

Drivers wishing to access southbound NW 87th Avenue can:

Take exit to NW 107 th Avenue and turn right

Avenue and turn right Turn left onto Fontainebleau Boulevard

Continue on Fontainebleau Boulevard

Turn left onto Park Boulevard

Turn right onto NW 87th Avenue to continue southbound

Ramp Closure

The westbound SR 836 collector and distributor road coming from northbound and southbound SR 826/Palmetto Expressway will be closed for guardrail installation on Monday, February 10 through Wednesday, February 12 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers wishing to access NW 87th Avenue from northbound SR 826 can:

Take exit to NW 72 nd Avenue/Milam Dairy Road and turn left

Avenue/Milam Dairy Road and turn left Turn left onto NW 12 th Street

Street Continue on NW 12th Street to access NW 87th Avenue

Drivers wishing to access NW 87th Avenue from westbound SR 836 OR southbound SR 826 can:

Continue on westbound SR 836

Take exit to southbound NW 107 th Avenue on right

Avenue on right Turn left onto Fontainebleau Boulevard

Turn left onto Park Boulevard

Turn right onto NW 87th Avenue to continue southbound

Ramp Closure

The westbound SR 836 exit ramp to NW 12th Street/NW 84th Avenue will be closed for paving on Sunday, February 9 through Thursday, February 13 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again Friday, February 14 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detour:

Continue on westbound SR 836

Take exit to northbound NW 107 th Avenue on right

Avenue on right Turn right onto NW 107th Avenue to access NW 12th Street

Ramp Closure

The entrance ramps to westbound SR 836 from southbound NW 87th Avenue will be closed for paving on Sunday, February 9 through Thursday, February 13 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and Friday, February 14 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers seeking to go westbound from northbound NW 87th Avenue should:

Make U-turn

Access westbound SR 836 ramp on right

Ramp Closure

The southbound NW 12th Drive/NW 45th Avenue entrance ramp to westbound SR 836 will be closed for roadway restoration on Thursday, February 13 and Friday, February 14 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. Detours:

Drivers going southbound on NW 45th Avenue should:

Turn right on NW 7 th Street

Street Turn right on NW 57 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on left

Drivers going northbound on NW 45th Avenue should:

Turn left onto NW 15 th Street

Street Turn left onto Perimeter Road

Turn left on NW 57 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on right

Ramp Closure

The entrance ramp to westbound SR 836 from northbound NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road will be closed for roadway restoration on Thursday, February 13 and Friday, February 14 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Turn left onto NW 7 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 57 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on left

OR

Turn left onto NW 14 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 43 rd Place

Place Turn right onto NW 13 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 45 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on right

Complete Street Closure

There will be an intermittent complete closure of all lanes on eastbound or westbound NW 12th Street between NW 87th Avenue and NW 84th Avenue, alternatively between NW 84th Avenue and NW 82nd Avenue and alternatively NW 82nd Avenue and NW 78th Avenue for sodding, concrete work, drainage and lighting on Monday, February 10 through Thursday, February 13 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and Friday, February 14 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers going eastbound on NW 12th Street can:

Turn left onto NW 87 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 17 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 84th Avenue to access NW 12th Street

OR

Turn left onto NW 84 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 25th Street

· Turn right onto NW 82nd Avenue to access NW 12th Street

Turn left onto NW 82 nd Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 14 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 79 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 15 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 78th Avenue to access NW 12th Street

Drivers going westbound on NW 12th Street can:

Turn right onto NW 84 th Avenue

Avenue Turn left onto NW 17 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 87th Avenue to access NW 12th Street

OR

Turn right onto NW 82 nd Avenue

Avenue Turn left onto NW 25 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 84th Avenue to access NW 12th Street

OR

Turn right onto NW 78 th Avenue

Avenue Turn left onto NW 15 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 79 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 14 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 82nd Avenue to access NW 12th Street

Drivers going northbound on NW 87th Avenue can:

Continue on NW 87 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 17 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 84th Avenue to access NW 12th Street

Drivers going southbound on NW 87th Avenue can:

Turn left onto NW 17 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 84th Avenue to access NW 12th Street

Complete Street Closure

There will be an intermittent complete closure of all lanes on NW 45th Avenue between NW 12th Drive and NW 9th Street for roadway restoration on Sunday, February 9 through Tuesday, February 11 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers going southbound on NW 45th Avenue can:

· Turn left onto NW 13th Street

· Turn left onto NW 43rd Place

· Turn right onto NW 14th Street

· Turn right onto NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

· Turn right onto NW 7th Street

Drivers going northbound on NW 45th Avenue can:

· Turn right onto NW 9th Street

· Turn left onto NW 44th Avenue

· Turn right onto NW 11th Street

· Turn left onto NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

· Turn left onto NW 14th Street

· Turn left onto NW 43rd Place

To access MIA employee parking lot from eastbound SR 836:

· Take exit to southbound NW 45th Avenue

· Turn left onto NW 7th Street

· Turn left onto NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

· Turn left onto NW 14th Street

· Turn left onto NW 43rd Place

· Turn right onto NW 13th Street

To access MIA employee parking lot from northbound NW 45th Avenue:

· Turn right onto NW 9th Street

· Turn left onto NW 44th Avenue

· Turn right onto NW 11th Street

· Turn left onto NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

· Turn left onto NW 14th Street

· Turn left onto NW 43rd Place

· Turn right onto NW 13th Street

Complete Street Closure

There will be an intermittent complete closure of all lanes on NW 29th Avenue between NW 14th Street and NW 13th Street for painting and roadway restoration on Sunday, February 9 through Friday, February 14 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers going northbound on NW 29th Avenue can:

Turn right onto NW 11 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 27 th Avenue

Avenue Turn left onto NW 14th Street to access NW 29th Avenue

Drivers going southbound on NW 29th Avenue can:

Turn right onto NW 13 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 31 st Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 14 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 27 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 11th Street to access NW 29th Avenue

Complete Street Closure

There will be a complete closure of all lanes on northbound and southbound NW 37th Avenue from NW 14th Street to NW 11th Street for placement of asphalt on Sunday, February 9 and Monday, February 10 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. The alternate date due to bad weather or other unforeseen circumstances is Tuesday, February 11. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers going northbound on NW 37th Avenue can:

Turn right onto NW 11th Street

Turn left onto NW 29th Avenue

Turn left onto NW 14th Street

Turn right onto NW 37th Avenue to continue northbound

Drivers going southbound on NW 37th Avenue can:

Turn left onto NW 14th Terrace

Turn right onto NW 36th Avenue

Turn left onto NW 14th Street

Turn right onto NW 29th Avenue

Turn right onto NW 11th Street

Turn right onto NW 37th Avenue to continue southbound

Complete Street Closure

There will be a complete closure of all lanes on southbound NW 27th Avenue between NW 11th Street and NW 14th Street for roadway restoration on Tuesday, February 11 and Wednesday, February 12 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. The alternate date due to bad weather or other unforeseen circumstances is Thursday, February 13. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detour:

Turn right onto NW 14 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 29 th Avenue

Avenue Turn left onto NW 11 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 27th Avenue to continue southbound

Complete Street Closure

There will be a complete closure of all lanes on northbound and southbound NW 22nd Avenue between NW 11th Street and NW 9th Street for roadway restoration on Thursday, February 13, Friday, February 14 and Sunday, February 16 from 10 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. each night.Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

To continue on northbound NW 22nd Avenue:

Turn left onto NW 9 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 23 rd Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 11 th Street

Street Turn left onto to NW 22nd Avenue to continue northbound

To continue on southbound NW 22nd Avenue:

Turn right onto NW 11 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 23 rd Avenue

Avenue Turn left onto NW 9th Street

Turn right onto NW 22nd Avenue to continue southbound

Florida’s Turnpike will perform the following closure

Eastbound SR 836 between Florida’s Turnpike and NW 137 Avenue

Overnight full road closures, 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, February 12, to 5 a.m. Thursday, February 13; and 11 p.m. Thursday, February 13, to 5 a.m. Friday, February 14.

Detour information:

· Northbound NW 137 Avenue traffic wishing to access eastbound Dolphin Expressway/SR 836, will be directed to NW 12 Street, travel east on NW 12 Street to NW 107 Avenue and travel south on NW 107 Avenue to access eastbound Dolphin Expressway.

Westbound SR 836 between Florida’s Turnpike and NW 137 Avenue

Overnight full road closures, 11:59 p.m. Monday, February 10, to 5 a.m. Tuesday, February 11; and 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, February 11, to 5 a.m. Wednesday, February 12.

Detour information:

· Westbound Dolphin Expressway/SR 836 traffic wishing to access SW 137 Avenue will be directed to exit at SW 107 Avenue, travel north on NW 107 Avenue to NW 12 Street and travel west on NW 12 Street to access NW 137 Avenue.

PROJECT DESCRIPTION: The Turnpike will be widened from six-eight lanes to 10 lanes, between the Dolphin Expressway/SR 836 to NW 106 Street/Flagler Station Boulevard. The project entails converting NW 117 Avenue, between NW 34 Street and NW 41 Street, into a northbound Turnpike entrance ramp and a slip ramp for local traffic continuing on NW 117 Avenue, north of NW 41st Street. Work consists of interchange improvements at SR 836 and NW 12th Street including the construction of three new ramps, and intersection improvements at NW 12 Street, NW 41 Street and NW 74 Street. The Turnpike bridges over SR 836/NW 12 Street, NW 25 Street, NW 41 Street, NW 58 Street and the NW 74 Street Canal will be widened. Work also includes constructing sound walls along qualifying residential areas adjacent to the Turnpike, asphalt milling and resurfacing, guardrail and fencing, lane striping, drainage, signage and lighting improvements. Construction will continue through 2024. Approximate cost: $245 million.

MDX SR 874/Don Shula Expressway

As part of the SR 874 Ramp Connector to the SW 128th Street project, the following lane closures are scheduled:

Complete Street Closure

SW 127 Avenue will be closed on one traffic direction or both from SW 124 Street to SW 130 Street for roadway and drainage work on Monday, February 10 through Friday, February 14 from 9:00 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. and on Saturday, February 15 from 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers going south on SW 127 Avenue can:

Turn left on SW 120 Street

Go east to 122 Avenue

Turn right and go south to 128 Street

Turn right and go west to 127 Avenue.

Drivers going north on SW 127 Avenue can:

Turn right on SW 128 Street

Go east to122 Avenue

Turn left and go north to 120 Street

Turn left and go west to 127 Avenue.

Complete Street Closure

SW 122 Avenue will be fully closed from SW 128 Street to approximately 300 feet north of the intersection of SW 122 Avenue and SW 128 Street for drainage work on Monday, February 10 through Friday, February 14 from 9:00 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. and on Saturday, February 8 from 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Properties north of the Intersection will have access at all times. Drivers should follow posted detour signs.

Detour:

Drivers going south on SW 120 Street can:

Turn right on SW 120 Street

Go west to 127 Avenue

Turn left and go south to 128 Street

Turn left and go east to 122 Avenue

Drivers going north on SW 120 Avenue can:

Turn left on SW 128 Street

Go west to127 Avenue

Turn right and go north to 120 Street

Turn right and go east to 122 Avenue.

Complete Street Closure

All lanes on eastbound and westbound SW 128 Street will be closed from SW 122 Avenue to SW 128 Street for drainage and utility work on Monday, February 10 through Friday, February 14 from 9:00 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. and on Saturday, February 15 from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Access to local traffic will be provided at all times.

Please note that all scheduled activities are subject to change due to weather or other unforeseen circumstances.

Florida Department of Transportation/Florida’s Turnpike

As part of the Turnpike’s on-going widening project the following closures may impact SR 874/Don Shula Expressway users traveling to connect to the Homestead Extension of the Florida’s Turnpike:

Turnpike Ramp Closure on Southbound SR 874/Don Shula Expressway to access SW 117 Avenue/152 Street

The auxiliary exit ramp to SW 117 Ave/152 Street on southbound SR 874/Don Shula Expressway will be closed to safely perform removal or overhang brackets on the bridge under construction located above the ramp. This closure will take effect from Monday, February 10 thru Friday, February 14 from 10:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.

DETOURS:

· Continue south on mainline SR 874/Don Shula Expressway,

· Merge to southbound Florida’s Turnpike,

· Exit at SW 184 Street/Eureka Drive,

· Turn right and go west on SW 184 Street to SW 117 Avenue,

· Turn right on SW 117 Avenue, and

· Drive north to connect to SW 152 Street.