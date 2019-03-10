MDX TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Sunday, March 10 through Sunday, March 17, 2019

SR 836/Dolphin Expressway
Note: SR 836 is being reconstructed to add a new lane in the most congested areas and to make room for future express bus service. Drivers should look for guidance and detour signage along their routes. To learn more about the modernization of SR 836 visit mdxway.com.
Complete Mainline Closure
There will be a complete closure of all lanes and ramps on eastbound SR 836 from NW 27th Avenue to NW 12th Avenue for a traffic shift on Friday, March 15 from 11:59 p.m. to 6 a.m. The alternate date for this closure due to weather or other unforeseen circumstances is Saturday, March 16. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:
Drivers going eastbound on SR 836 OR northbound on NW 27th Avenue can:
- Take exit to NW 27th Avenue and turn left OR continue on northbound NW 27th Avenue
- Turn right onto NW 14th Street
- Turn right onto NW 22nd Avenue
- Turn left onto NW 7th Street
- Turn left onto NW 12th Avenue
- Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on right
Drivers going southbound on NW 27th Avenue can:
- Continue on southbound NW 27th Avenue
- Turn left onto NW 7th Street
- Turn left onto NW 12th Avenue
- Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on right
Extended Ramp Closure
The entrance ramp to westbound SR 836 from northbound NW 87th Avenue is temporarily closed for reconstruction until further notice. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detour:
- Turn left onto NW 12th Street
- Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on left
Extended Ramp Closure
The westbound SR 836 exit ramp to southbound NW 87th Avenue will temporarily close for reconstruction on Friday, March 15 at 11 p.m. and will remain closed until further notice.Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:
Drivers going westbound on SR 836 can:
- Take exit to NW 84th Avenue/NW 12th Street on right and stay left
- Turn left onto NW 12th Street
- Turn left onto NW 87th Avenue to continue southbound
Drivers going northbound on SR 826/Palmetto Expressway can:
- Take exit to westbound SR 836 on right
- Continue on westbound SR 836
- Take exit to northbound NW 107th Avenue on right
- Turn right onto NW 107th Avenue
- Turn right onto NW 12th Street
- Continue on NW 12th Street
- Turn right onto NW 87th Avenue to continue southbound
Ramp & Lane Closure
The westbound SR 836 collector and distributor road from southbound SR 826/Palmetto Expressway and the westbound SR 836 exit ramp to NW 87th Avenue will be intermittently closed for bridge construction on Sunday, March 10 through Thursday, March 14 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:
Drivers wishing to access southbound NW 87th Avenue from southbound SR 826 can:
- Continue on westbound SR 836
- Take exit to southbound NW 107th Avenue
- Turn left onto Fontainebleau Boulevard
- Turn left onto Park Boulevard to access NW 87th Avenue
Drivers wishing to access NW 87th Avenue from northbound SR 826 can:
- Take exit to NW 72nd Avenue/Milam Dairy Road and turn left
- Turn left onto NW 12th Street
- Continue on NW 12th Street to access NW 87th Avenue
Drivers wishing to access NW 87th Avenue from westbound SR 836 can:
- Continue westbound on SR 836
- Take exit to southbound NW 107th Avenue
- Turn left onto Fontainebleau Boulevard
- Turn left onto Park Boulevard to access NW 87th Avenue
Ramp Closure
The eastbound SR 836 entrance and exit ramps at NW 57th Avenue will be closed for barrier wall removal, temporary barrier wall installation, clearing, grubbing and on-going Diverging Diamond Interchange construction on Sunday, March 10 through Thursday, March 14 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Friday, March 15 at 11 p.m. The ramps will reopen on Monday, March 18 at 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:
Drivers wishing to access eastbound SR 836 from northbound NW 57th Avenue can:
- Turn right onto Perimeter Road
- Turn right onto NW 15th Street
- Turn right onto NW 45th Avenue
- Turn left onto NW 13th Street
- Turn left onto NW 43rd Place
- Turn right onto NW 14th Street
- Turn right onto NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road
- Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on right
Drivers wishing to access NW 57th Avenue from eastbound SR 836 can:
- Continue eastbound on SR 836
- Take exit to NW 45th Avenue
- Turn right onto NW 45th Avenue
- Turn right onto NW 7th Street to access NW 57th Avenue
Ramp Closure
The entrance ramp to westbound SR 836 from NW 45th Avenue will be closed for earthwork, grading and paving operations on Sunday, March 10 through Thursday, March 14 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:
Drivers going northbound on NW 45th Avenue can:
- Turn left onto NW 15th Street
- Turn left onto Perimeter Road
- Turn left onto NW 57th Avenue
- Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on right
Drivers going southbound on NW 45th Avenue can:
- Continue southbound on NW 45th Avenue
- Turn right onto NW 7th Street
- Turn right onto NW 57th Avenue
- Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on left
Ramp Closure
The entrance ramp to eastbound SR 836 from northbound NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road will be closed for earthwork and paving on Sunday, March 10 through Thursday, March 14 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Friday, March 15 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:
Drivers going northbound on NW 42nd Avenue can:
- Turn right onto NW 7th Street
- Turn left onto NW 37th Avenue
- Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on right
OR
- Continue on northbound NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road
- Turn right onto NW 14th Street
- Turn right onto NW 37th Avenue
- Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on left
OR
- Continue on northbound NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road
- Take entrance to MIA on right
- Stay on right to access NW 25th Street and turn right
- Turn right onto NW 37th Avenue
- Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on left
Ramp Closure
The entrance ramp to eastbound SR 836 from southbound NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road will be closed for bridge construction on Sunday, March 10 through Thursday, March 14 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Friday, March 15 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:
- Continue southbound on NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road
- Turn left onto NW 7th Street
- Turn left onto NW 37th Avenue
- Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on right
Ramp Closures
The eastbound SR 836 exit ramps to MIA/northbound and southbound NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road will be closed for roadway work on Sunday, March 10 through Tuesday, March 12 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:
Drivers wishing to access MIA/northbound NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road from eastbound SR 836 can:
- Take exit to NW 45th Avenue and turn right
- Turn left onto NW 7th Street
- Turn left onto NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road to continue northbound or access MIA
OR
- Continue eastbound on SR 836
- Take exit to southbound NW 27th Avenue
- Turn right onto NW 7th Street
- Turn right onto NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road to continue northbound or access MIA
Drivers wishing to access southbound NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road from eastbound SR 836 can:
- Take exit to NW 45th Avenue and turn right
- Turn left onto NW 7th Street
- Turn right onto NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road to continue southbound
Ramp Closure
The entrance ramp to westbound SR 836 from northbound NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road will be intermittently closed for paving operations on Sunday, March 10 through Thursday, March 14 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Friday, March 15 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:
- Turn left onto NW 7th Street
- Turn right onto NW 57th Avenue
- Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on left
OR
- Turn left onto NW 14th Street
- Turn left onto NW 43rd Place
- Turn right onto NW 13th Street
- Turn left onto NW 45th Avenue
- Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on right
Ramp Closure
The entrance ramp to westbound SR 836 from southbound NW 27th Avenue will be intermittently closed for new ramp construction on Sunday, March 10 through Thursday, March 14 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. and again on Friday, March 15 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detour:
- Turn right onto NW 7th Street
- Turn right onto NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road
- Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on right
Ramp Closure
The entrance ramp to eastbound SR 836 from NW 27th Avenue will be intermittently closed for bridge and ramp construction on Sunday, March 10 through Thursday, March 14 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Friday, March 15 from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:
Drivers going northbound on NW 27th Avenue can:
- Turn right onto NW 20th Street
- Turn right onto NW 12th Avenue
- Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on right
Drivers going southbound on NW 27th Avenue can:
- Turn left onto NW 7th Street
- Turn left onto NW 12th Avenue
- Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on right
Ramp Closure
The eastbound SR 836 exit ramp to NW 27th Avenue will be closed intermittently for bridge and ramp construction on Sunday, March 10 through Thursday, March 14 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detour:
- Continue on eastbound SR 836
- Take exit to southbound NW 17th Avenue and turn right
- Turn right onto NW 7th Street to access NW 27th Avenue
Ramp Closure
The entrance ramp to westbound SR 836 from northbound and southbound NW 17th Avenue will be intermittently closed for bridge construction, earthwork and beam erection onSunday, March 10 through Thursday, March 14 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Friday, March 15 from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:
Drivers going northbound on NW 17th Avenue can:
- Turn left onto NW 7th Street
- Turn right onto NW 27th Avenue
- Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on left
Drivers going southbound on NW 17th Avenue can:
- Turn right onto NW South River Drive
- Turn left onto NW 19th Avenue
- Turn right onto NW 11th Street
- Turn right onto NW 27th Avenue
- Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on left
Ramp Closure
The westbound SR 836 exit ramp to NW 84th Avenue/NW 12th Street will be closed for striping on Monday, March 11 through Friday, March 17 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detour:
- Continue on westbound SR 836
- Take exit to northbound NW 107th Avenue
- Turn right onto NW 107th Avenue to access NW 12th Street
Ramp Closure
The entrance ramp to westbound SR 836 from NW 12th Street just west of NW 87th Avenue will be intermittently closed for temporary barrier wall removal on Monday, March 11 through Saturday, March 16 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:
Drivers going westbound on NW 12th Street can:
- Continue on NW 12th Street
- Turn left onto NW 107th Avenue
- Take entrance westbound SR 836 on right
Drivers going eastbound on NW 12th Street can:
- Continue on NW 12th Street
- Turn right on NW 72nd Avenue/Milam Dairy Road
- Take entrance westbound SR 836 on right
Ramp Closures
The entrance ramps to eastbound SR 836 from northbound and southbound NW 37th Avenue will be closed for a traffic shift on Friday, March 15 from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. The alternate date for this closure due to weather or other unforeseen circumstances is Saturday, March 16. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:
Drivers going northbound on NW 37th Avenue can:
- Turn right onto NW 7th Street
- Turn left onto NW 12th Avenue
- Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on right
Drivers going southbound on NW 37th Avenue can:
- Continue on southbound NW 37th Avenue
- Turn left onto NW 7th Street
- Turn left onto NW 12th Avenue
- Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on right
Complete Street Closure
There will be a complete closure of all lanes on eastbound and westbound NW 11th Street between NW 22nd Avenue and NW 23rd Avenue on Sunday, March 10 through Friday, March 15 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Monday, March 11 through Saturday, March 16 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:
Drivers going eastbound on NW 11th Street can:
- Turn right onto NW 23rd Avenue
- Turn left onto NW 9th Street or NW 7th Street
- Turn left onto NW 22nd Avenue to access NW 11th Street
Drivers going westbound on NW 11th Street can:
- Turn left onto NW 22nd Avenue
- Turn right onto NW 9th Street or NW 7th Street
- Turn right onto NW 23rd Avenue to access NW 11th Street
Drivers going northbound on NW 22nd Avenue can:
- Turn left onto NW 9th Street or NW 7th Street
- Turn right onto NW 23rd Avenue to access NW 11th Street
Drivers going southbound on NW 22nd Avenue can:
- Turn right onto NW 9th Street or NW 7th Street
- Turn right onto NW 23rd Avenue to access NW 11th Street
Complete Street Closure
There will be an intermittent complete closure of all lanes on NW 29th Avenue between NW 14th Street and NW 13th Street for MSE wall installation and bridge construction on Sunday, March 10 through Friday, March 15 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Monday, March 11 through Saturday, March 16 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:
Drivers going northbound on NW 29th Avenue can:
- Turn right onto NW 11th Street
- Turn left onto NW 27th Avenue
- Turn left onto NW 14th Street to access NW 29th Avenue
Drivers going southbound on NW 29th Avenue can:
- Turn right onto NW 13th Street
- Turn right onto NW 31st Avenue
- Turn right onto NW 14th Street
- Turn right onto NW 27th Avenue
- Turn right onto NW 11th Street to access NW 29th Avenue
Complete Street Closure
There will be an intermittent complete closure of all lanes on westbound NW 11th Street between NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road and NW 43rd Avenue for drainage and realignment work on Sunday, March 10 through Friday, March 15 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Monday, March 11 through Saturday, March 16 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detour:
- Continue on southbound NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road
- Turn right onto NW 7th Street
- Turn right onto NW 43rd Avenue to access NW 11th Street
- Turn left onto NW 11th Street to continue westbound
Complete Street Closure
There will be an intermittent complete closure of all lanes on eastbound or westbound NW 12th Street between NW 87th Avenue and NW 84th Avenue, and alternatively between NW 84th Avenue and NW 82nd Avenue for drainage installation and pavement work on Monday, March 11 through Thursday, March 14 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:
Drivers going eastbound on NW 12th Street can:
- Turn left onto NW 87th Avenue
- Turn right onto NW 17th Street
- Turn right onto NW 84th Avenue to access NW 12th Street
OR
- Turn left onto NW 84th Avenue
- Turn right onto NW 25th Street
- Turn right onto NW 82nd Avenue to access NW 12th Street
Drivers going westbound on NW 12th Street can:
- Turn right onto NW 84th Avenue
- Turn left onto NW 17th Street
- Turn left onto NW 87th Avenue to access NW 12th Street
OR
- Turn right onto NW 82nd Avenue
- Turn left onto NW 25th Street
- Turn left onto NW 84th Avenue to access NW 12th Street
Drivers on northbound NW 87th Avenue can:
- Continue on NW 87th Avenue
- Turn right onto NW 17th Street
- Turn right onto NW 84th Avenue to access NW 12th Street
Drivers on southbound NW 87th Avenue can:
- Turn left onto NW 17th Street
- Turn right onto NW 84th Avenue to access NW 12th Street
Complete Street Closure
There will be an intermittent complete closure of all lanes on NW 45th Avenue between NW 12th Drive and NW 9th Street for earthwork and lighting installation on Monday, March 11 through Thursday, March 14 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:
Drivers going southbound on NW 45th Avenue can:
- Turn left onto NW 13th Street
- Turn left onto NW 43rd Place
- Turn right onto NW 14th Street
- Turn right onto NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road
- Turn right onto NW 7th Street
Drivers going northbound on NW 45th Avenue can:
- Turn right onto NW 9th Street
- Turn left onto NW 44th Avenue
- Turn right onto NW 11th Street
- Turn left onto NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road
- Turn left onto NW 14th Street
- Turn left onto NW 43rd Place
To access MIA employee parking lot from eastbound SR 836:
- Take exit to southbound NW 45th Avenue
- Turn left onto NW 7th Street
- Turn left onto NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road
- Turn left onto NW 14th Street
- Turn left onto NW 43rd Place
- Turn right onto NW 13th Street
To access MIA employee parking lot from northbound NW 45th Avenue:
- Turn right onto NW 9th Street
- Turn left onto NW 44th Avenue
- Turn right onto NW 11th Street
- Turn left onto NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road
- Turn left onto NW 14th Street
- Turn left onto NW 43rd Place
- Turn right onto NW 13th Street
Complete Street Closure
There will be a complete closure of all lanes on northbound or southbound NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road between NW 11th Street and NW 14th Street for a milling and resurfacing onMonday, March 11 through Thursday, March 14. The northbound lanes will close from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. and southbound lanes will close from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:
Drivers going northbound on NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road can:
- Turn right onto NW 7th Street
- Turn left onto NW 37th Avenue, then:
To access eastbound SR 836:
- Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on right
To access MIA or continue northbound on NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road:
- Turn left onto NW 14th Street
- Turn right onto NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road to continue northbound or take entrance on right to access MIA
To access westbound SR 836:
- Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on right
Drivers going southbound on NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road can:
- Turn left onto NW 14th Street
- Turn right onto NW 37th Avenue, then:
To access eastbound SR 836:
- Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on left
OR
To continue southbound on NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road:
- Continue on southbound NW 37th Avenue
- Turn right onto NW 7th Street
- Turn left onto NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road to continue southbound
Complete Street Closure
There will be a complete closure of all lanes on northbound and southbound NW 87th Avenue between NW 8th Street and NW 12th Street for bridge deck pour on Thursday, March 14 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:
To access westbound SR 836 from northbound NW 87th Avenue drivers can:
- Turn left onto Park Boulevard
- Turn right onto Fontainebleau Boulevard
- Turn right onto NW 107th Avenue
- Take entrance ramp to westbound SR 836 on left
To access eastbound SR 836 from southbound NW 87th Avenue drivers can:
- Turn right onto NW 12th Street
- Turn left onto NW 107th Avenue
- Take entrance ramp to SR 836 on right
To access southbound NW 87th Avenue from westbound SR 836 drivers can:
- Take exit for southbound NW 107th Avenue
- Turn left onto Fontainebleau Boulevard
- Turn left onto Park Boulevard to access NW 87th Avenue
To access northbound NW 87th Avenue from westbound SR 836 drivers can:
- Take exit for northbound NW 107th Avenue
- Turn right onto NW 12th Street
- Continue to NW 87th Avenue
To continue on northbound NW 87th Avenue drivers can:
- Turn left onto Park Boulevard
- Turn right onto Fontainebleau Boulevard
- Turn right onto NW 107th Avenue
- Turn right onto NW 12th Street
- Continue to NW 87th Avenue
To continue on southbound NW 87th Avenue drivers can:
- Turn right onto NW 12th Street
- Turn left onto NW 107th Avenue
- Turn left onto Fontainebleau Boulevard
- Turn left onto Park Boulevard to access NW 87th Avenue
Complete Street Closure
There will be a complete closure of all lanes on northbound and southbound NW 57th Avenue between Perimeter Road and Blue Lagoon Drive for on-going Diverging Diamond Interchange construction on Friday, March 15 at 11 p.m. The lanes will reopen on Monday, March 18 at 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:
Drivers going eastbound on SR 836 can:
- Continue on eastbound SR 836
- Take exit to NW 45th Avenue and turn left
- Turn left onto NW 15th Street to access Perimeter Road
OR
- Take exit to NW 45th Avenue and turn right
- Turn right onto NW 7th Street to access NW 57th Avenue
Drivers going westbound on SR 836 can:
- Continue on westbound SR 836
- Take exit to NW 72nd Avenue and turn right to access Perimeter Road
OR
- Take exit to NW 72nd Avenue and turn left
- Turn left onto NW 7th Street to access NW 57th Avenue
Drivers going westbound on Perimeter Road can:
- Continue westbound on Perimeter Road
- Turn left onto NW 72nd Avenue
- Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on right
OR
- Turn left onto NW 7th Street to access NW 57th Avenue
Drivers going northbound on NW 57th Avenue can:
- Turn left onto Blue Lagoon Drive
- Turn left onto NW 62nd Avenue
- Turn right onto NW 7th Street
- Turn right onto NW 72nd Avenue
- Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on right
OR
- Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on left
OR
- Continue on northbound NW 72nd Avenue to access Perimeter Road
SR 874/Don Shula Expressway
Note: As part of the ongoing widening project on Florida’s Turnpike between Eureka Drive/SW 184th Street and Killian Parkway/SW 104th Street, Florida’s Turnpike Enterprise has scheduled the following lane closure:
Complete Mainline Closure
There will be a complete closure of all lanes on southbound SR 874 from south of Killian Parkway/SW 104th Street to southbound HEFT and SR 874 interchange for overhead sign structure installation on Monday, March 11 and Tuesday, March 12 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detour:
- Take exit to westbound Killian Parkway/SW 104th Street
- Continue on westbound Killian Parkway/SW 104th Street
- Turn left onto SW 117th Avenue
- Turn right onto SW 120th Street
- Take entrance to southbound Florida’s Turnpike on left
