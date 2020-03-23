MDX TRAFFIC ADVISORY

Sunday, March 22 through Sunday, March 29, 2020

SR 836/Dolphin Expressway­­­

Ramp Closures

The entrance ramps to westbound SR 836 from northbound and southbound NW 27th Avenue will be closed for roadway restoration on Sunday, March 22, Monday, March 23 and Thursday, March 26 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and Friday, March 27 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers going northbound on NW 27th Avenue can:

Turn left onto NW 14 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 42 nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

Avenue/LeJeune Road Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on right

Drivers going southbound on NW 27th Avenue can:

Turn right onto NW 7 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 42 nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

Avenue/LeJeune Road Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on right

Ramp Closures

The eastbound SR 836 exit ramps to northbound and southbound NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road will be closed for roadway restoration on Sunday, March 22 and Monday, March 23 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. The alternate date due to bad weather or other unforeseen circumstance is Thursday, March 26. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers wishing to access MIA/northbound NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road from eastbound SR 836 can:

Take exit to NW 45 th Avenue and turn right

Avenue and turn right Turn left onto NW 7 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road to continue northbound or access MIA

OR

Continue eastbound on SR 836

Take exit to southbound NW 27 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 7 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road to continue northbound or access MIA

Drivers wishing to access southbound NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road from eastbound SR 836 can:

Take exit to NW 45 th Avenue and turn right

Avenue and turn right Turn left onto NW 7 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road to continue southbound

Ramp Closure

The westbound SR 836 exit ramp to NW 37th Avenue will be closed for roadway restoration on Sunday, March 22 through Thursday, March 26 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and Friday, March 27 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detour:

Take exit to NW 42 nd Avenue/LeJeune Road on right

Avenue/LeJeune Road on right Turn right onto NW 42 nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

Avenue/LeJeune Road Take entrance to MIA on right

Stay right to access NW 25 th Street and turn right

Street and turn right Continue on NW 25th Street to access NW 37th Avenue

Ramp Closure

The entrance ramp to westbound SR 836 from NW 45th Avenue will be closed for roadway restoration on Thursday, March 26 and Friday, March 27 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers going northbound on NW 45th Avenue can:

Turn left onto NW 15 th Street

Street Turn left onto Perimeter Road

Turn left onto NW 57 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on right

Drivers going southbound on NW 45th Avenue can:

Continue southbound on NW 45th Avenue

Turn right onto NW 7 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 57 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on left

Ramp Closures

The entrance ramps to eastbound SR 836 from northbound and southbound NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road will be closed for roadway restoration on Sunday, March 22 through Thursday, March 26 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers going northbound on NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road can:

· Turn right onto NW 7th Street

· Turn left onto NW 37th Avenue

· Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on right

OR

· Continue on northbound NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

· Turn right onto NW 14th Street

· Turn right onto NW 37th Avenue

· Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on left

OR

· Continue on northbound NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

· Take entrance to MIA on right

· Stay on right to access NW 25th Street and turn right

· Turn right onto NW 37th Avenue

· Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on left

Drivers going southbound on NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road can:

· Continue on southbound NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

· Turn left onto NW 7th Street

· Turn left onto NW 37th Avenue

· Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on right

Ramp Closure

The southbound NW 12th Drive/NW 45th Avenue entrance ramp to westbound SR 836 will be closed for roadway restoration on Thursday, March 26 and Friday, March 27 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. Detours:

Drivers going southbound on NW 45th Avenue should:

Turn right on NW 7 th Street

Street Turn right on NW 57 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on left

Drivers going northbound on NW 45th Avenue should:

Turn left onto NW 15 th Street

Street Turn left onto Perimeter Road

Turn left on NW 57 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on right

Ramp Closure

The entrance ramp to westbound SR 836 from northbound NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road will be closed for roadway restoration on Thursday, March 26 and Friday, March 27 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Turn left onto NW 7 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 57 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on left

OR

Turn left onto NW 14 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 43 rd Place

Place Turn right onto NW 13 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 45 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on right

Ramp Closure

The entrance ramp to eastbound SR 836 from NW 27th Avenue will be closed for roadway restoration on Wednesday, March 25 and Thursday, March 26 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers going northbound on NW 27th Avenue can:

Turn right on NW 20 th Street

Street Turn right on NW 12 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on right

Drivers going southbound on NW 27th Avenue can:

Turn left on NW 7 th Street

Street Turn left on NW 12 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on right

Ramp Closure

The eastbound SR 836 exit ramp to NW 27th Avenue will be closed for roadway restoration on Wednesday, March 25 and Thursday, March 26 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detour:

Continue eastbound on SR 836

Take exit to southbound NW 17 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right on NW 7 th Street

Street Continue on NW 7th Street to access NW 27th Avenue

Ramp Closure

The westbound SR 836 exit ramp to southbound NW 87th Avenue will be closed for roadway restoration on Sunday, March 22 through Wednesday, March 25 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers going westbound on SR 836 can:

Take exit to northbound NW 107 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 12 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 87th Avenue

Drivers exiting from southbound SR 826/Palmetto Expressway can:

Take exit for NW 12 th Street/NW 84 th Avenue

Street/NW 84 Avenue Turn left onto NW 12 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 87th Avenue

Drivers exiting from northbound SR 826/Palmetto Expressway can:

Take exit to northbound NW 107 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 12 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 87th Avenue

Ramp Closure

The entrance ramps to westbound SR 836 from northbound NW 87th Avenue will be closed for roadway restoration on Sunday, March 22 through Friday, March 27 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers seeking to go westbound from northbound NW 87th Avenue should:

Make U-turn

Access westbound SR 836 ramp on right

Ramp Closure

The entrance ramp to eastbound SR 836 and SR 826/Palmetto Expressway from northbound NW 87th Avenue will be closed for roadway restoration on Sunday, March 22 through Friday, March 27 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers going northbound on NW 87th Avenue wishing to access eastbound SR 836 can:

· Turn right onto NW 12th Street

· Turn right onto Milam Dairy Road

· Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on left

Drivers going northbound on NW 87th Avenue wishing to access northbound and southbound SR 826 can:

· Turn right onto NW 12th Street

· Turn right onto Milam Dairy Road

· Take entrance to SR 826/Palmetto Expressway on right

Ramp Closure

The westbound SR 836 collector and distributor road coming from northbound and southbound SR 826/Palmetto Expressway will be closed for roadway work on Sunday, March 22 through Thursday, March 26 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and Friday, March 27 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers wishing to access NW 87th Avenue from northbound SR 826 can:

Take exit to NW 72 nd Avenue/Milam Dairy Road and turn left

Avenue/Milam Dairy Road and turn left Turn left onto NW 12 th Street

Street Continue on NW 12th Street to access NW 87th Avenue

Drivers wishing to access NW 87th Avenue from westbound SR 836 OR southbound SR 826 can:

Continue on westbound SR 836

Take exit to southbound NW 107 th Avenue on right

Avenue on right Turn left onto Fontainebleau Boulevard

Turn left onto Park Boulevard

Turn right onto NW 87th Avenue to continue southbound

Ramp Closure

The westbound SR 836 exit ramp to NW 12th Street/NW 84th Avenue will be closed for paving on Sunday, March 22 through Thursday, March 26 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again Friday, March 27 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detour:

Continue on westbound SR 836

Take exit to northbound NW 107 th Avenue on right

Avenue on right Turn right onto NW 107th Avenue to access NW 12th Street

Complete Street Closure

There will be an intermittent complete closure of all lanes on eastbound or westbound NW 12th Street between NW 87th Avenue and NW 84th Avenue, alternatively between NW 84th Avenue and NW 82nd Avenue and alternatively NW 82nd Avenue and NW 78th Avenue for sodding, concrete work, drainage and lighting on Monday, March 23 through Thursday, March 26 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and Friday, March 27 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers going eastbound on NW 12th Street can:

Turn left onto NW 87 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 17 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 84th Avenue to access NW 12th Street

OR

Turn left onto NW 84 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 25th Street

· Turn right onto NW 82nd Avenue to access NW 12th Street

Turn left onto NW 82 nd Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 14 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 79 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 15 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 78th Avenue to access NW 12th Street

Drivers going westbound on NW 12th Street can:

Turn right onto NW 84 th Avenue

Avenue Turn left onto NW 17 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 87th Avenue to access NW 12th Street

OR

Turn right onto NW 82 nd Avenue

Avenue Turn left onto NW 25 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 84th Avenue to access NW 12th Street

OR

Turn right onto NW 78 th Avenue

Avenue Turn left onto NW 15 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 79 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 14 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 82nd Avenue to access NW 12th Street

Drivers going northbound on NW 87th Avenue can:

Continue on NW 87 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 17 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 84th Avenue to access NW 12th Street

Drivers going southbound on NW 87th Avenue can:

Turn left onto NW 17 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 84th Avenue to access NW 12th Street

Note: The following closures are part of the I-395/SR 836/I-95 Design-Build Project. This schedule may change due to bad weather or other unforeseen conditions.

FRIDAY, MARCH 20 AND SUNDAY, MARCH 22

The NW 17 Avenue will be closed between NW 7 Street and the north side of SR 836 between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. Drivers can:

Drivers on northbound NW 17 Avenue heading west on SR 836 can:

· Turn right on NW 27 Avenue to access the SR 836 west entrance ramp

· Turn west on NW 7 Street

Drivers on northbound NW 17 Avenue continuing north can:

· Turn west on NW 7 Street, then turn right on NW 22 Avenue

· Turn right on NW 20 Street to connect with NW 17 Avenue

Drivers on southbound NW 17 Avenue continuing south can:

· Turn west on NW 20 Street, then turn left on NW 22 Avenue

· Turn left on NW 7 Street to connect with NW 17 Avenue

FRIDAY, MARCH 20 AND SUNDAY, MARCH 22 – Two eastbound lanes on SR 836 from NW 17 Avenue to I-95 will be closed between the hours of 8 p.m. and 5:30 a.m.

FRIDAY, MARCH 20 AND SUNDAY, MARCH 22 – Two westbound lanes on SR 836 from I-95 to NW 17 Avenue will be closed between the hours of 9 p.m. and 5:30 a.m.

For additional information, please contact Community Outreach Specialist Oscar Gonzalez at 786-280-0983. Additional project information can be found on the project website, www.I-395.com.

Florida’s Turnpike will perform the following closures:

Eastbound and westbound SR 836 underneath Florida’s Turnpike

Overnight single lane closure, 9:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m., Sunday, March 22, and nightly through Thursday, March 26. If necessary, a second lane on eastbound Dolphin Expressway will close beginning at midnight and both lanes will reopen by 5 a.m.

Eastbound and westbound SR 836 between Florida’s Turnpike and NW 137 Avenue

Overnight full road closure, 11:59 p.m. to 5 a.m., Monday, March 23, and nightly through Thursday, March 26.

* Please note, only one full closure will occur at a time.

Detour information:

· Northbound NW 137 Avenue traffic wishing to access eastbound Dolphin Expressway/SR 836, will be directed to NW 12 Street, travel east on NW 12 Street to NW 107 Avenue and travel south on NW 107 Avenue to access eastbound Dolphin Expressway.

· Westbound Dolphin Expressway/SR 836 traffic wishing to access SW 137 Avenue will be directed to exit at SW 107 Avenue, travel north on NW 107 Avenue to NW 12 Street and travel west on NW 12 Street to access NW 137 Avenue.

PROJECT DESCRIPTION: The Turnpike will be widened from six-eight lanes to 10 lanes between the Dolphin Expressway/SR 836 to NW 106 Street/Flagler Station Boulevard. The project entails converting NW 117 Avenue, between NW 34 Street and NW 41 Street, into a northbound Turnpike entrance ramp and a slip ramp for local traffic continuing on NW 117 Avenue, north of NW 41st Street. Work consists of interchange improvements at SR 836 and NW 12 Street including the construction of three new ramps, and intersection improvements at NW 12 Street, NW 41 Street and NW 74 Street. The Turnpike bridges over SR 836/NW 12 Street, NW 25 Street, NW 41 Street, NW 58 Street and the NW 74 Street Canal will be widened. Work also includes constructing sound walls along qualifying residential areas adjacent to the Turnpike, asphalt milling and resurfacing, guardrail and fencing, lane striping, drainage, signage and lighting improvements. Construction will continue through 2024. Approximate cost: $245 million. For additional information, please contact Public Information Officer Yasir Mercado at 305-964-4861.

MDX SR 874/Don Shula Expressway

As part of the SR 874 Ramp Connector to the SW 128th Street project, the following lane closures are scheduled:

Complete Street Closure

SW 127 Avenue will be closed on one traffic direction or both from SW 124 Street to SW 130 Street for roadway and drainage work on Monday, March 23 through Friday, March 27 from 9:00 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. and on Saturday, March 28 from 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers going south on SW 127 Avenue can:

Turn left on SW 120 Street

Go east to 122 Avenue

Turn right and go south to 128 Street

Turn right and go west to 127 Avenue.

Drivers going north on SW 127 Avenue can:

Turn right on SW 128 Street

Go east to122 Avenue

Turn left and go north to 120 Street

Turn left and go west to 127 Avenue.

Complete Street Closure

SW 122 Avenue will be fully closed from SW 128 Street to approximately 300 feet north of the intersection of SW 122 Avenue and SW 128 Street for drainage work on Monday, March 23 through Friday, March 27 from 9:00 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. and on Saturday, March 28 from 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.Properties north of the Intersection will have access at all times. Drivers should follow posted detour signs.

Detours:

Drivers going south on SW 120 Street can:

Turn right on SW 120 Street

Go west to 127 Avenue

Turn left and go south to 128 Street

Turn left and go east to 122 Avenue

Drivers going north on SW 120 Avenue can:

Turn left on SW 128 Street

Go west to127 Avenue

Turn right and go north to 120 Street

Turn right and go east to 122 Avenue.

Complete Street Closure

All lanes on SW 128th Street will be closed form SW 137th Avenue to SW 136th Avenue for drainage and roadway work on Monday, March 23 through Friday, March 27 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers going east can:

Continue driving on SW 137th Avenue until SW 131st Street

Drive east to SW 132nd Avenue

Turn left and go north to SW 128th Street

Drivers going west can:

Turn left on SW 132nd Avenue

Go south to SW 131st Street

Turn right and go west to SW 128th Street

Turn right and go east to SW 122nd Avenue

Complete Street Closure

All lanes on SW 128 Street will be closed from SW 122 Avenue to SW 128 Street for drainage and utility work on Monday, March 23 through Friday, March 27 from 9:00 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. and on Saturday, March 28 from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Access to local traffic will be provided at all times.

Please note that all scheduled activities are subject to change due to weather or other unforeseen circumstances.

Florida Department of Transportation/Florida’s Turnpike

As part of the Turnpike’s on-going widening project the following closures may impact SR 874/Don Shula Expressway users traveling to connect to the Homestead Extension of the Florida’s Turnpike:

Ramp Closure

The exit ramp from southbound SR 874 to SW 117 Avenue/152nd Street will be closed for paving on Sunday, March 22 through Thursday, March 26 from 11:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. each night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detour:

Drivers going north can:

Continue south on SR 874 and continue onto Florida’s Turnpike

Exit at 184 th Street/Eureka Drive

Street/Eureka Drive Turn right on SE 184 Street/Eureka Drive

Turn right on SW 117 th Avenue

Avenue Drive north to SW 252nd Street