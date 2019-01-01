Melissa Pallett-Vasquez elected to Lawyers for Children America’s board of directors

Bilzin Sumberg has announced that litigation partner Melissa Pallett-Vasquez has been elected to the board of directors for Lawyers for Children America (LFCA).

Pallett-Vasquez has served as a volunteer Attorney Ad Litem with LFCA for over a decade. She also serves on the board of directors for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade.

Pallett-Vasquez is the recipient of some of the top accolades in the legal industry, including being ranked by Chambers USA, in the Litigation – Florida category and by Benchmark Litigation as a Local Litigation Star. She serves as the division chair of the American Bar Association International Law Section’s Cyber, Art, and Technology Division.

Additionally, for the eighth consecutive year, Bilzin Sumberg received the LFCA John Edward Smith Outstanding Law Firm Award, presented at LFCA’s 19th Annual Awards Luncheon on Dec. 7, 2018.

The award honors the exceptional pro bono services and commitment of time and resources provided by law firms on behalf of abused, abandoned, and neglected children and youths.

Through its charitable in-house program, Bilzin Sumberg Cares, firm attorneys provide pro bono legal assistance to LFCA and other non-profit institutions. Recently, Bilzin Sumberg hosted LFCA’s Child Advocacy Training Program, a CLE approved seminar designed to educate participants on the child welfare system. The firm also waspresented with LFCA’s Volunteer Firm of the Decade Award in 2011 for its steadfast commitment to strengthening South Florida communities.

