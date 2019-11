This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Members of American Legion Post 98 in Coral Gables joined some 300 other veterans attending the annual picnic at Veterans Wayside Park in Pinecrest on Nov. 11.

Long-time member Dick Renick participated in the ceremony with Mayor Joseph Corradino. Renick had successfully championed keeping the park dedicated to veterans when it had been announced that it would be converted to a dog park.

Shula Burger restaurant in Pinecrest provided the food for the event.