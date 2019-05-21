Members of the Williamson family honored by Biscayne Bay Kiwanis

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Biscayne Bay Kiwanis Club (BiscayneBayKiwanis.org), one of South Florida’s most active community service organizations, recently honored The Williamson family — Ed, Carol and Trae — of Williamson Automotive Group as recipients of the Michael Shores Citizens of the Year Award.

Presented at the 38th Biscayne Bay Gala, it was the first time in the club’s history that an entire family was honored with the prestigious award.

“We are honored to receive this award from the Biscayne Bay Kiwanis,” Ed Williamson said. “It is especially meaningful to receive it as a family because of our family’s ongoing commitment to the South Florida community.”

Past recipients of the notable Kiwanis award include Dolphins founder Joe Robbie, coach Jimmy Johnson, broadcaster Ralph Renick, Miami Commissioner Athalie Range, U.S. Rep. William “Bill” Lehman, former Miami Herald publisher David Lawrence Jr., Baseball Hall of Fame member Andre Dawson, Super Bowl Host Committee chair Rodney Barreto, Miami Dolphins’ Nat Moore, child advocate Lauren Book, attorney Ron Lowy, car magnate Mario Murgado and Presidential Medal of Freedom recipients Dr. Pedro Greer Jr., U.S. Rep. Dante B. Fascell, and Marjory Stoneman Douglas.

U.S. Rep. Donna Shalala, former president of the University of Miami and a longtime Williamson family friend, introduced the Williamsons to the standing-room-only crowd at the Miami Airport Hilton Blue Lagoon hotel. The event included a silent auction and a live auction featuring a wide variety of trips to exotic destinations.

The Gala also marked the “official” premier of the club’s video, Come Join Us (https://youtu.be/k1ntMsZ-mdg) that highlights the numerous impactful projects in which the Biscayne Bay Kiwanis are involved.

“This was, by far, our best — and most successful Gala ever,” said Biscayne Bay Kiwanis president Kellie Gayoso. “People had a great time; they loved the club video and having the congresswoman there added a special touch for the Williamsons as well as the rest of the guests.”

Two other “surprise” awards were made during the evening.

Longtime Biscayne Bay Kiwanis member, the Hon. Jeff Rosinek was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award and board member Lew Matusow, who handles the club’s publioc relations and marketing, was named Kiwanian of the Year.

For more information about the Biscayne Bay Kiwanis or to join in one of the club’s community service projects, text or phone the club at 305-814-2225.