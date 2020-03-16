Merrick Manor names Gables firm exclusive residential sales, marketing representative

Merrick Manor, the only new, move-in ready condominium offering in Coral Gables, has announced Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices EWM Realty as the luxury building’s exclusive residential sales and marketing representative. The renowned Coral Gables-based brokerage has more than 55 years of experience selling high-end residences in the “City Beautiful.”

In the months since Merrick Manor’s spring 2019 opening, interest from local prospective buyers in the remaining residences has dramatically increased. Those individuals and families recognize the building’s unparalleled quality, value and location just steps away from the Shops at Merrick Park.

“We are thrilled to partner with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices EWM Realty and look forward to a successful sellout of Merrick Manor’s limited inventory of available residences,” said Merrick Manor developer Henry Torres. “The firm is uniquely positioned to address the demand from local buyers, as well as accommodating our international inquires.”

Led by president and CEO Ron Shuffield, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices EWM Realty is extremely active in the Coral Gables real estate and business communities.

“We are seeing widespread local interest spanning multiple generations, from young professionals who work in Coral Gables to families with children and empty nesters,” Shuffield said. “Merrick Manor represents the only opportunity for such buyers to move into brand-new luxury residential product for under $1 million.”

Patrick O’Connell, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices EWM Realty senior vice president, oversees the Merrick Manor residential sales and marketing team, which also includes Maria Kakouris Somoza, Nadjalisse Rodriguez and Zenaida Figueroa. O’Connell is immediate past Chairman of the Coral Gables Chamber of Commerce and co-founded “Illuminate Coral Gables,” a festival of fine art light displays coming to the city in January 2021.

Prices for available Merrick Manor residences start from $397,990. Remaining units range from 574 square feet to more than 3,400 square feet. The one-to-four-bedroom residences feature exceptional finishes, including Italian cabinetry, Bosch appliances, white quartz countertops and spacious terraces.

Award-winning interior design firm Interiors by Steven G. designed and furnished the building’s lobby, common areas and model residences.

Merrick Manor amenities include 24-hour valet parking, 24-hour front desk concierge service, lobby lounge area, Parcel Pending lockers, a business center with four computer-ready desks and multimedia screens for presentations, a club lounge and news café lounge on the fourth floor, state-of-the-art fitness center and resort-style pool with barbecue gathering areas.

The building also offers nearly 20,000 square feet of prime, Class A ground-floor retail and restaurant space marketed by Manny Chamizo III, Global Commercial Director at ONE Sotheby’s International Realty.

For commercial and retail opportunities available at Merrick Manor, contact Chamizo at 305-666-0562 or send email to Flacommercial@gmail.com.

To learn more about the residences, visit www.merrick-manor.com or call the Merrick Manor Sales Gallery at 305-779-6870.