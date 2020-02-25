Metrorail fleet replacement reaches a major milestone

The Miami-Dade County Department of Transportation and Public Works (DTPW) has been working to enhance and replace its Metrobus and Metrorail fleet.

Assembly of the first all-new Metrorail car for the county’s fleet of 136 rail cars commenced in 2016. The first new Metrorail train went into service in November 2017. As of this week, DTPW has accepted for revenue service its 100th new Metrorail car.

“Thanks to DTPW for staying on track and reaching this important milestone for our county,” Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez said. “Along with other major mobility enhancements currently underway, this accomplishment is one of the many ways that Miami-Dade government is improving transportation for our residents and visitors.”

Alice N. Bravo, PE, director of Transportation and Public Works for Miami-Dade County, added, “Miami-Dade Transit riders have noticed the many improvements in reliability, safety and convenience that our new fleet of Metrorail cars is providing. Having placed into service our 100th new Metrorail car is a significant accomplishment for the County and our community. In fact, we now have the number of new trains needed for peak-hour service, and we will continue to accept the remaining new trains until our entire new Metrorail fleet is complete.”

The modern Metrorail cars were designed by Hitachi Rail Italy and are being assembled in the Hitachi facility in Medley. The first new Metrorail train, which is made up of four rail cars, was placed into passenger service on Nov. 30, 2017. This event marked the first time a new Metrorail train had been on the tracks since the system opened in 1984.

The last vehicle of the new fleet of 136 Metrorail cars is scheduled to be delivered to DTPW by the end of April.

The new Metrorail trains are sleek, modern and high tech. In addition to the exterior updates of the Metrorail cars, the new trains feature free Wi-Fi, interior bicycle racks, improved announcement systems, digital signs and high-efficiency air conditioning units.

The new Metrorail fleet is funded by approximately $313.8 million in surtax funds from the People’s Transportation Plan (PTP).