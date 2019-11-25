Miami artist featured in solo exhibit at Neiman Marcus in Merrick Park

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Hollye Davidson, whose art has been shown in exhibits and galleries worldwide, will be featured in an exhibition of her work titled “Transcendent Beauty” during Miami Art Week.

The show is presented by Neiman Marcus at the Shops In Merrick Park, 390 San Lorenzo Ave., Coral Gables, from Wednesday Dec. 4, through Sunday, Dec. 8. A free to the public preview will take place on Tuesday, Dec. 3, from 6 to 9 p.m.

Delicate and fluid lines, form and carefully chosen color are strong components of Hollye’s work but they only begin to capture the essence of her art. What comes out most strongly is the emotions of her subjects. From playful to proud, thoughtful to joyful, the range of emotions truly tells the story.

“I want to draw my audience deeper into the art rather than just give them a picture to observe,” Hollye said. “It is important to me that they not just see the painting, but feel it as well.”

Hollye grew up in Miami where her father, Stanley S. Davidson, was a well-known civic and business leader. She studied at the University of Miami and while there became an assistant to renowned artist and teacher Gene Massin who had a profound effect upon her art. A successful business person in her own right, Hollye created and managed her own electronics company and also was associated with IBM.

But it is her art that has carried her through every phase of her life — both the good and bad.

Hollye’s art has always come alive with color and feeling. From her floral arrangements that became a standard for a hotel chain to her current series of people in and out of her life who are paired with animals (some endangered) that further reflect the emotion of her subjects. They are dramatic and strong and will be the focus of her Miami Art Week exhibition.

For more information go to: www.hollyedavidson.com.