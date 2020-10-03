MIAMI ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS ENDORSE DANIELLA LEVINE CAVA

The Daniella Levine Cava for Miami-Dade Mayor campaign is proud to announce an endorsement from the Miami Association of Realtors.

Miami Association of Realtors Chairman Jorge L. Guerra, Jr. shared, “Daniella Levine Cava knows how critical this moment is and how we must forge relationships between the public and private sector to provide housing and opportunity in order to address our pressing needs. Commissioner Levine Cava has made housing a centerpiece of her campaign and has shown her willingness to act decisively and in collaboration with industry leaders. This is why the Miami Association of Realtors is proud to endorse Daniella Levine Cava in her race for County Mayor.”

Daniella Levine Cava shared, “This support reaffirms my campaign’s focus on building opportunity through improving housing options and making home ownership a reality for Miami-Dade’s workers and families. This is a truly bipartisan and common sense issue, and I am looking forward to using every tool in the Mayor’s power to improve the quality of life while opening up our County to long-term investment and sustainable development.”

This endorsement adds to the extensive list of national, state and local organizations supporting Daniella Levine Cava:

EMILY’s List

Sierra Club

Equality Florida

Everglades Trust

Florida Alliance of Planned Parenthood Affiliates (FAPPA)

Florida Conservation Voters

Florida For All

Florida NOW

National Association of Social Workers, Florida Chapter

New Florida Majority

Ruth’s List Florida

SAVE Action PAC

SEIU Florida Council

VoteWater.org

Brownsville Civic Neighborhood Association, Inc

Kendall Federation of Homeowners Associations

Blue Wave Coalition of Florida

Democratic Haitian American Caucus of Florida

Emgage PAC

Florida Democratic Party

Florida LGBTA Democratic Caucus

Miami-Dade Democratic Black Caucuses

Miami-Dade Democratic Party

Miami-Dade LGBTA Democratic Caucus

Miami-Dade Young Democrats

Women’s March Miami

South Florida AFL-CIO

American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) Local 121

Communications Workers of America (CWA) Local 3122

International Union of Operating Engineers (IUOE) Local 487

International Union of Painters and Allied Trades (IUPAT), District Council 78

Laborers’ International Union of North America (LiUNA) Local 1652

Office and Professional Employees International Union (OPEIU) Local 100

Teamsters Local 769