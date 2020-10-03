    MIAMI ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS ENDORSE DANIELLA LEVINE CAVA

    The Daniella Levine Cava for Miami-Dade Mayor campaign is proud to announce an endorsement from the Miami Association of Realtors.
    Miami Association of Realtors Chairman Jorge L. Guerra, Jr. shared, “Daniella Levine Cava knows how critical this moment is and how we must forge relationships between the public and private sector to provide housing and opportunity in order to address our pressing needs. Commissioner Levine Cava has made housing a centerpiece of her campaign and has shown her willingness to act decisively and in collaboration with industry leaders. This is why the Miami Association of Realtors is proud to endorse Daniella Levine Cava in her race for County Mayor.”
    Daniella Levine Cava shared, “This support reaffirms my campaign’s focus on building opportunity through improving housing options and making home ownership a reality for Miami-Dade’s workers and families. This is a truly bipartisan and common sense issue, and I am looking forward to using every tool in the Mayor’s power to improve the quality of life while opening up our County to long-term investment and sustainable development.”
    This endorsement adds to the extensive list of national, state and local organizations supporting Daniella Levine Cava:
    EMILY’s List
    Sierra Club
    Equality Florida
    Everglades Trust
    Florida Alliance of Planned Parenthood Affiliates (FAPPA)
    Florida Conservation Voters
    Florida For All
    Florida NOW
    National Association of Social Workers, Florida Chapter
    New Florida Majority
    Ruth’s List Florida
    SAVE Action PAC
    SEIU Florida Council
    VoteWater.org
    Brownsville Civic Neighborhood Association, Inc
    Kendall Federation of Homeowners Associations
    Blue Wave Coalition of Florida
    Democratic Haitian American Caucus of Florida
    Emgage PAC
    Florida Democratic Party
    Florida LGBTA Democratic Caucus
    Miami-Dade Democratic Black Caucuses
    Miami-Dade Democratic Party
    Miami-Dade LGBTA Democratic Caucus
    Miami-Dade Young Democrats
    Women’s March Miami
    South Florida AFL-CIO
    American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) Local 121
    Communications Workers of America (CWA) Local 3122
    International Union of Operating Engineers (IUOE) Local 487
    International Union of Painters and Allied Trades (IUPAT), District Council 78
    Laborers’ International Union of North America (LiUNA) Local 1652
    Office and Professional Employees International Union (OPEIU) Local 100
    Teamsters Local 769

