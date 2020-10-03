MIAMI ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS ENDORSE DANIELLA LEVINE CAVA

The Daniella Levine Cava for Miami-Dade Mayor campaign is proud to announce an endorsement from the Miami Association of Realtors.
Miami Association of Realtors Chairman Jorge L. Guerra, Jr. shared, “Daniella Levine Cava knows how critical this moment is and how we must forge relationships between the public and private sector to provide housing and opportunity in order to address our pressing needs. Commissioner Levine Cava has made housing a centerpiece of her campaign and has shown her willingness to act decisively and in collaboration with industry leaders. This is why the Miami Association of Realtors is proud to endorse Daniella Levine Cava in her race for County Mayor.”
Daniella Levine Cava shared, “This support reaffirms my campaign’s focus on building opportunity through improving housing options and making home ownership a reality for Miami-Dade’s workers and families. This is a truly bipartisan and common sense issue, and I am looking forward to using every tool in the Mayor’s power to improve the quality of life while opening up our County to long-term investment and sustainable development.”
This endorsement adds to the extensive list of national, state and local organizations supporting Daniella Levine Cava:
EMILY’s List
Sierra Club
Equality Florida
Everglades Trust
Florida Alliance of Planned Parenthood Affiliates (FAPPA)
Florida Conservation Voters
Florida For All
Florida NOW
National Association of Social Workers, Florida Chapter
New Florida Majority
Ruth’s List Florida
SAVE Action PAC
SEIU Florida Council
VoteWater.org
Brownsville Civic Neighborhood Association, Inc
Kendall Federation of Homeowners Associations
Blue Wave Coalition of Florida
Democratic Haitian American Caucus of Florida
Emgage PAC
Florida Democratic Party
Florida LGBTA Democratic Caucus
Miami-Dade Democratic Black Caucuses
Miami-Dade Democratic Party
Miami-Dade LGBTA Democratic Caucus
Miami-Dade Young Democrats
Women’s March Miami
South Florida AFL-CIO
American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) Local 121
Communications Workers of America (CWA) Local 3122
International Union of Operating Engineers (IUOE) Local 487
International Union of Painters and Allied Trades (IUPAT), District Council 78
Laborers’ International Union of North America (LiUNA) Local 1652
Office and Professional Employees International Union (OPEIU) Local 100
Teamsters Local 769