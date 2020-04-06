Miami Children’s Museum creates ‘Museum at Home’ for kids, families

While Miami Children’s Museum is closed to the public, it remains dedicated to serving the community and fulfilling its mission.

As a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping all children achieve their highest potential, the museum is deeply concerned about how COVID-19 has disrupted the lives of everyone in the community and recognizes the need to bring to help them through this trying time.

Miami Children’s Museum understands that families are being challenged to fill their children’s days with enriching activities and many parents are concerned that their children will fall behind developmentally. The museum recognizes how daunting and stressful this is and has launched “Museum at Home,” an online effort to bring exciting and helpful virtual programs that supports a child’s learning.

Miami Children’s Museum’s “Museum at Home” is available through the museums’ website and social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Twitter.

The first programs include an invitation to join the museum’s Theater Troupe for virtual story time and resources important to families with special needs. Future programs will add more story time adventures, performances from the museum’s Theater Troupe, and art projects and science experiments designed by our Museum educators for children to do at home with everyday items.

Miami Children’s Museum always has been a leader in providing the best possible environment for children and families to play, learn, imagine and create. Story Time is one of the most popular programs at the museum. The Theatre Troupe brings to life some of the most fantastic children’s stories and creates an experience like never before. Now they have gone virtual, but with the same fun and excitement families are accustomed to when visiting the museum.