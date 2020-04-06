Miami Children’s Museum creates ‘Museum at Home’ for kids, families

While Miami Children’s Museum is closed to the public, it remains dedicated to serving the community and fulfilling its mission.
As a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping all children achieve their highest potential, the museum is deeply concerned about how COVID-19 has disrupted the lives of everyone in the community and recognizes the need to bring to help them through this trying time.
Miami Children’s Museum understands that families are being challenged to fill their children’s days with enriching activities and many parents are concerned that their children will fall behind developmentally. The museum recognizes how daunting and stressful this is and has launched “Museum at Home,” an online effort to bring exciting and helpful virtual programs that supports a child’s learning.
Miami Children’s Museum’s “Museum at Home” is available through the museums’ website and social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Twitter.
The first programs include an invitation to join the museum’s Theater Troupe for virtual story time and resources important to families with special needs. Future programs will add more story time adventures, performances from the museum’s Theater Troupe, and art projects and science experiments designed by our Museum educators for children to do at home with everyday items.
Miami Children’s Museum always has been a leader in providing the best possible environment for children and families to play, learn, imagine and create. Story Time is one of the most popular programs at the museum. The Theatre Troupe brings to life some of the most fantastic children’s stories and creates an experience like never before. Now they have gone virtual, but with the same fun and excitement families are accustomed to when visiting the museum.
Through the museum’s website and social media platform, you also can learn more about how to keep your little ones busy through online tutorials or take the opportunity to shop in the gift shop for great items to entertain your family. There is a wide variety of educational toys, games, musical instruments and books.
Families may send email to apita@miamichildrensmuseum.org to purchase educational items through the digital gift shop and for details on limited local delivery or curbside pick-up.
Miami Children’s Museum’s “Museum at Home” is available on the following:
Website: www.miamichildrensmuseum.org
Facebook: facebook.com/miami.childrens.museum
Instagram: @miamichildrensmuseum Twitter: @MiChiMu
YouTube: Miami Children’s Museum Miami Children’s Museum offers bilingual
and interactive exhibits, programs, classes and learning materials related to arts, culture, community and communication. The museum has 14 interactive galleries as well as housing many exciting and fun traveling exhibits. MCM is dedicated to enriching the lives of all children by fostering a love of learning and enabling children to realize their highest potential. Through arts and educational programs.
MCM seeks to include and target all audiences in Miami’s changing and diverse community by becoming the “town center” for Miami-Dade County’s children and families. For more information about Miami Children’s Museum call 305-373-KIDS (5437) or visit
Miami Children’s Museum receives both private and public funding. MCM is sponsored in part by the City of Miami; the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs, the Cultural Affairs Council, the Mayor and the Miami-Dade County Board of County Commissioners; and the State of Florida, Department of State, Division of Cultural Affairs and the Florida Arts Council.