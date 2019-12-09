Miami Christian students reach out to help the Bahamas

Miami Christian students reach out to help the Bahamas

Students at Miami Christian School have been focused this year on helping the victims of Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas. This targeted fund raising effort came after Jennifer Pender Robinson, the Academic Dean of Potential Christian Academy, visited MCS and presented the story of what happened to her extended family during the hurricane along with photos of the disaster.

Robinson shared information on how the students at MCS could get involved and help. With that in mind, the Kindergarten 5 through 12th grade students attended a special chapel and became involved in raising monies for the group through Faith National Church in the Bahamas. They have already raised close to $1,500 and are determined to raise a total of $5,000 for the year.

In other news, the MCS Annual Harvest Fest was held on campus the Friday after Halloween. This is always a fun day when elementary students dress up as farmers, enjoy hayrides, a petting zoo, pumpkin decorating and a school-wide cookout. Lots of parents also get in on this fun day the kids look forward to every year.

Students have also been busy working on other service projects such as blood drives for One Blood. Students who donated in November were: Angelina Saravina, Chelsea Baez, Hazel Pabon, Jose Benavides, Julieth Angaratia, and Luis Rodriguez.

On the athletic front, five MCS Seniors have signed to play baseball at Division 1 universities next year: Alejandro Rosario (University of Miami), Carlos Rodriguez (University of Miami), Jose Izarra (University of Miami), Abner Benitez (Alabama State University) and Robert Moya (Nova Southeastern University). Kudos to all.

Miami Christian is now enrolling for the Winter Semester. Call Fabiola at 305-221-7754 x773 to set up an individual tour today.

Gloria Burns
