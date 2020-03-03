Miami Christian teen retreat and Lady Victors top news stories

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Thirty-five MCS students and family members traveled to Plumtree, N.C., to the Teen Valley Christian Retreat Center (TVR) for a three-day spiritual retreat in the mountains.

Students enjoyed a day at Sugar Mountain Ski Resort where many who have never seen snow before this trip actually learned to ski. MCS students have been doing retreats at TVR for 12 years and routinely speak about how meaningful these retreats have been for strengthening their faith. The trips are in line with the school’s Expected School Outcomes on building character and developing values.

In the area of athletics, the Lady Victors have become District Champions in Basketball defeating Northwest Christian 76-24. As of this writing, the girls are advancing to Regional play.

While the Lady Victors are having success, so too our the boys teams. The Victors Soccer team became District Runners-up and the boys advance to Regional play as well. In addition, the MCS Varsity Baseball Team has been ranked #11 in the State. In fact, MCS Senior Alejandro Rosario is slated to be chosen early in this year’s Major League Baseball Draft.

In other news, World Vision missionary, Perry Springman and his family performed two concerts to kick off the Spring Semi-Annual Spiritual Emphasis Week. The Springmans are from Vancouver, Canada, and are in South Florida to raise awareness of world hunger and raise support to feed children from under-developed countries.

Perry’s music is a mix of current Christian and original songs, many of which are fun to sing and joyful. Elementary students connected to Perry’s goofy musical tunes while the more serious side of the World Vision mission to feed the hungry resonated with older students. Miami Christian students responded by a monthly commitment to sponsor needy children.

