Miami-Dade Commissioner Sally Heyman gets national appointment

Miami-Dade County Commissioner Sally A. Heyman, District 4, was recently appointed Chair, Large Urban CountyCaucus (LUCC), for National Association of Counties (NACo), representing U.S. Counties with populations larger than 1

million.

Commissioner Heyman, as an active member with NACo, has held several leadership positions over the past 15 years andconsistently collaborated on best practices for Miami-Dade County and counties throughout Florida and the United States.

Commissioner Heyman has worked on numerous issues in bipartisan partnerships for Miami-Dade and counties nationwide to access federal contracts, promote civil citations and reduce jail populations, cut FEMA reimbursement bureaucracy, tax legislation, mental health and illness treatment.

This month Commissioner Heyman is hosting a national symposium for Large Urban County Commissioners here in Miami.

“We are focusing on critical issues facing local government while championing successes in Miami-Dade,” said Commissioner Heyman. “We are bringing together leaders and learners to benefit from sharing problems, issues and solutions.”

Some of the symposium topics are Homelessness, Mental Health in Jails, Early Childhood Initiatives, Water Rising and Resiliency, Disaster Response and Neighborhood Revitalizations. Additionally, participants will be presenting highlights of their county initiatives.

Future target topics in planning for Commissioner Heyman as LUCC Chair are affordable residency, elder care, criminal bail system and disaster recovery, bringing together Leaders and Learners focusing on county solutions.