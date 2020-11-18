Miami-Dade County Commissioner Sally A. Heyman, Miami-Dade Animal Services and City of Miami Beach sponsor free rabies vaccinations for dogs

In an effort to continue her commitment to the health and safety of dogs in Miami-Dade County, Commissioner Sally Heyman is sponsoring free rabies vaccinations for dogs in District 4. Commissioner Heyman is joined by the City of Miami Beach along with the Miami-Dade County Animal Services Department to offer the FREE rabies vaccinations for dogs on Sunday, December 6, 2020, at North Shore Branch Library, located at 7501 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33141. Please call 3-1-1 to make an appointment. Pet owners will also have the opportunity to purchase license tags for their dogs.

“I’m happy to host a FREE rabies vaccinations event in District 4 to help dog owners with vaccinating their pets and prevent rabies outbreak in our community,” said Commissioner Heyman.

This event is open to all residents of Miami-Dade County to participate in this FREE activity.

Social Distance Guidelines will be enforced, and masks/facial coverings must be worn at all times while in the event area.

Requirements (NO EXCEPTIONS): Service for Miami-Dade County residents ONLY. Maximum of three (3) appointments per residential address, and all dogs must be accompanied by an owner. Proof of current rabies vaccination must be provided for all dogs for license tag purchases. Low cost pricing is available for license tag purchases, owner must provide current letter of eligibility (Food Stamps, Medicaid, SSI, Jackson Memorial Clinic Card, TANF). Veterinarian may decline vaccinations of any pet due to health reasons. Please call 3-1-1 to schedule an appointment.

For additional information, please call 305-787-5999

WHO: Miami-Dade County Commissioner Sally A. Heyman

Miami-Dade Animal Services

City of Miami Beach

WHAT: FREE rabies vaccinations and available to purchase license tags for dogs of Miami-Dade County residents

Appointments necessary; please call 3-1-1.

WHEN: Sunday, December 6, 2020 (arrive at your scheduled appointment time)

WHERE: North Shore Branch Library, 7501 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33141