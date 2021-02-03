Miami-Dade County Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer Advisory Board to hold a general board meeting

The Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer (LGBTQ) Advisory Board, under the Office of Community Advocacy, will hold their monthly board meeting from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., on Wednesday, Feb. 3 at the Miami-Dade County Commission Chambers, second floor, 111 NW 1st Street, Miami, FL 33128. You may watch the meeting live via Miami-Dade TV or online at: https://www.miamidade.gov/global/webcasting/home.page.

After obtaining physical quorum, the meeting will also be held via Zoom at https://miamidade.live/LGBTQAdvisoryBoard and live on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/LGBTQMDC/. You may participate by dialing 1-888-788-0099 or 1-877-853–5247 with Meeting ID number: 99139279854#.

Nearly one in four Americans (23.6%) consider themselves Lesbian, Gay, Bi-sexual, Transgender or Queer. All Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer Advisory Board meetings are open to the public, and interested residents are encouraged to attend.

For more information or to request materials in accessible format, sign language interpreters, CART services, and/or any accommodation to participate, please email LGBTQ Program Director Gabriel Paez or call 305-375-4935. TTY users may also call 711 (Florida Relay Service.) Miami-Dade County provides equal access and equal opportunity in its programs, services, employment, and activities and does not discriminate based on disability.

The LGBTQ Advisory Board promotes Miami-Dade County as a place where LGBTQ-friendly businesses, residents and visitors can live, work and be part of a diverse and inclusive community. Miami-Dade County attracts more than one million LGBTQ visitors each year as well as individuals, businesses and professionals seeking to relocate to this community.

WHO: Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Queer (LGBTQ) Advisory Board

WHAT: General Board Meeting

WHEN: From 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021

WHERE: Miami-Dade County Public Library, 101 West Flagler Street, Miami, FL 33130 on Zoom and Facebook.

The Office of Community Advocacy, under the Board of County Commissioners, oversees nine advisory boards and the Miami-Dade County Goodwill Ambassadors Program. The Office is charged with making Miami-Dade County "One Community" that embraces our diverse and unique population.