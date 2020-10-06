Miami Gardens Mayor Oliver Gilbert Endorses Daniella Levine Cava

The Daniella Levine Cava for Miami-Dade Mayor campaign is proud to announce an endorsement from Miami Gardens Mayor Oliver Gilbert.
Miami Gardens Mayor Oliver Gilbert shared, “I’m supporting Daniella Levine Cava for Mayor of Miami-Dade County, because she understands that protecting the environment, protecting jobs and protecting our future go hand in hand. She understands that if some of our children aren’t safe, then none of our children are safe; they are all our children. She sees the community with an ‘and’ not ‘or.’ Meaning she has no interest in dividing us because she understands that we can actually only move forward together. She is not ideologically rigid; she believes in policies that help the residents of Miami-Dade County without regard to political identity. To become the county we are destined to be, we’re going to have to be flexible. We will have to be willing to divorce ourselves from the restraints of history and move forward with a thirst for more than we’ve achieved. We are not trying to be New York or Chicago or Boston or Los Angeles. We are Miami-Dade County, we are something that’s different – and we are something that can be better.”
Daniella Levine Cava shared, “It is time for a new era of politics. We are voting on not only the future of our county but for the next generation. We must demand change, accountability, and responsibility in our local government and of our public servants while also working to improve services and build up our communities. I am honored to be supported by Mayor Gilbert and excited to work with him to deliver for our residents.”
Read more Mayor Gilbert’s full endorsement in the Miami Times through this link.
This endorsement adds to a list of twenty-four current and former municipal Mayors endorsing Daniella Levine Cava:
Aventura Mayor Enid Weisman
Bay Harbor Mayor Stephanie Bruder
Coral Gables Mayor Raúl Valdés-Fauli
Florida City Mayor Otis T. Wallace
Key Biscayne Mayor Michael Davey
Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber
Miami Shores Mayor Crystal Wagar
North Bay Village Mayor Brent Latham
North Miami Mayor Philippe Bien-Aime
Opa-locka Mayor Matthew Pigatt
Palmetto Bay Mayor Karyn Cunningham
South Miami Mayor Sally Philips
Sunny Isles Beach Mayor George ‘Bud’ Scholl
Former Key Biscayne Mayor Mayra Peña Lindsay
Former Cutler Bay Mayor Peggy Bell
Former Miami Mayor Manny Diaz
Former Miami Beach Mayor Neisen Kasdin
Former Miami Beach Mayor Philip Levine
Former North Bay Village Mayor Connie Leon-Kreps
Former North Miami Mayor Kevin Burns
Former South Miami Mayor Dr. Anna Price
Former South Miami Mayor Phil Stoddard
Former Surfside Mayor Daniel Dietch
Former Surfside Mayor Paul Novack