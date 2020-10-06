Miami Gardens Mayor Oliver Gilbert Endorses Daniella Levine Cava

The Daniella Levine Cava for Miami-Dade Mayor campaign is proud to announce an endorsement from Miami Gardens Mayor Oliver Gilbert.

Miami Gardens Mayor Oliver Gilbert shared, “I’m supporting Daniella Levine Cava for Mayor of Miami-Dade County, because she understands that protecting the environment, protecting jobs and protecting our future go hand in hand. She understands that if some of our children aren’t safe, then none of our children are safe; they are all our children. She sees the community with an ‘and’ not ‘or.’ Meaning she has no interest in dividing us because she understands that we can actually only move forward together. She is not ideologically rigid; she believes in policies that help the residents of Miami-Dade County without regard to political identity. To become the county we are destined to be, we’re going to have to be flexible. We will have to be willing to divorce ourselves from the restraints of history and move forward with a thirst for more than we’ve achieved. We are not trying to be New York or Chicago or Boston or Los Angeles. We are Miami-Dade County, we are something that’s different – and we are something that can be better.”

Daniella Levine Cava shared, “It is time for a new era of politics. We are voting on not only the future of our county but for the next generation. We must demand change, accountability, and responsibility in our local government and of our public servants while also working to improve services and build up our communities. I am honored to be supported by Mayor Gilbert and excited to work with him to deliver for our residents.”

Read more Mayor Gilbert’s full endorsement in the Miami Times through this link

This endorsement adds to a list of twenty-four current and former municipal Mayors endorsing Daniella Levine Cava:

Aventura Mayor Enid Weisman

Bay Harbor Mayor Stephanie Bruder

Coral Gables Mayor Raúl Valdés-Fauli

Florida City Mayor Otis T. Wallace

Key Biscayne Mayor Michael Davey

Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber

Miami Shores Mayor Crystal Wagar

North Bay Village Mayor Brent Latham

North Miami Mayor Philippe Bien-Aime

Opa-locka Mayor Matthew Pigatt

Palmetto Bay Mayor Karyn Cunningham

South Miami Mayor Sally Philips

Sunny Isles Beach Mayor George ‘Bud’ Scholl

Former Key Biscayne Mayor Mayra Peña Lindsay

Former Cutler Bay Mayor Peggy Bell

Former Miami Mayor Manny Diaz

Former Miami Beach Mayor Neisen Kasdin

Former Miami Beach Mayor Philip Levine

Former North Bay Village Mayor Connie Leon-Kreps

Former North Miami Mayor Kevin Burns

Former South Miami Mayor Dr. Anna Price

Former South Miami Mayor Phil Stoddard

Former Surfside Mayor Daniel Dietch

Former Surfside Mayor Paul Novack