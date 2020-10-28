Miami Herald Endorses Donna Shalala

Today, the Miami Herald, South Florida’s largest daily newspaper, announced its endorsement of Donna Shalala for Congress.

“I am honored to once again receive the endorsement of the Miami Herald, a South Florida newspaper with a storied tradition of world-class journalism,” said Donna Shalala. “The editorial board’s decision to recommend that South Florida sends me back to Washington is a humbling reminder that, though we have accomplished so much in just two short years, we still have much unfinished business to get done on behalf of the people of Florida’s 27th Congressional District.”