Miami leaders, landmarks kick off Red Ribbon Week

To kick off Red Ribbon Week (Oct. 23-31), Peggy Sapp, president and CEO of Informed Families/The Florida Family Partnership and a drug prevention expert, met with several South Florida leaders at Joe’s Stone Crab to discuss how communities can continue to work together to address drug abuse problems, a worsening crisis amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Additionally, the American Airlines Arena, Freedom Tower and Miami Tower participated in the national campaign by illuminating their buildings in red at sunset on Friday, Oct. 23.

The Red Ribbon Campaign is the oldest and largest drug prevention program in the nation reaching millions of young people. The 2020 Red Ribbon Week theme of “Be Happy. Be Brave. Be Drug Free.” amplifies the campaign’s mission to encourage children, families and communities to live healthy, happy and drug-free lives. It also serves as a reminder that we all are empowered with shaping the communities around us through positivity, bravery and strength.

Sapp was scheduled to fly to Washington, DC to commemorate the first “Drug Free USA” Forever Stamp in conjunction with the United States Postal Service.

The mission of Informed Families, a non-profit organization founded in 1982, is helping kids grow up safe, healthy and drug free. Informed Families focuses on educating, involving and empowering parents to work together to set boundaries and monitor their children’s behavior to prevent underage drinking, substance abuse and other harmful behaviors.

Affiliated with the National Family Partnership, Informed Families is best known for being the Florida Sponsor of the National Red Ribbon Campaign. Informed Families also boasts multiple school and community-based prevention programs targeting youth, parents and communities.

For more information on Informed Families and how to get Informed Families programs into your school, visit www.informedfamilies.org or call 305-856-4886.