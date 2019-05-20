Miami native earns her DVM from Midwestern University

Heather Chamberlain, of Miami, has completed the Doctor of Veterinary Medicine (DVM) degree at the College of Veterinary Medicine (CVM) of Midwestern University. An official graduation ceremony and conferring of degrees was scheduled on the Midwestern University campus in Glendale, Arizona, on May 29.

Dr. Chamberlain is the daughter of Palmetto Bay residents David and Elaine Chamberlain. She graduated from Westminster Christian School in 2002 and earned a Bachelor of Business Administration from Stetson University in 2006. Dr. Chamberlain has accepted a position at a veterinary clinic in Scottsdale, AZ.

The College of Veterinary Medicine, home to Arizona’s first veterinary doctoral program, graduated its inaugural class in 2018. Its mission is to improve animal and human life through innovative veterinary education, state-of-the-art healthcare services, and scholarly work relevant to the principles of One Health.

Veterinarians provide healthcare services for small, large, or mixed-animal populations via general practice or specialty fields, as well as work in biomedical research, veterinary medical education, diagnostic laboratories, regulatory medicine, public health, industry, or biosecurity.

Midwestern University is a private, not-for-profit graduate and postgraduate educational institution specializing in the health sciences with 12 colleges located on two campuses. The Illinois campus, located on a 105-acre site in Downers Grove, is home to over 3,000 students and the Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine, the Chicago College of Pharmacy, the College of Health Sciences, the College of Dental Medicine-Illinois, the Chicago College of Optometry, and the College of Graduate Studies.

The Arizona campus, located on a 156-acre site in Glendale, is home to over 3,800 students and the Arizona College of Osteopathic Medicine, the College of Pharmacy-Glendale, the College of Health Sciences, the College of Dental Medicine-Arizona, the Arizona College of Optometry, the College of Veterinary Medicine, and the College of Graduate Studies. For more information, visit www.midwestern.edu or call 623-572-3215.