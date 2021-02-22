Yeoman First Class Bernarda Cuyuch, a native of Miami and student of Trident University, was selected as the Sailor of the Year for Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC) Headquarters. Due to COVID-19 safety precautions, CNIC Commander Vice Adm. Yancy B. Lindsey recognized Cuyuch during a virtual all-hand call broadcasted via Facebook Live and Microsoft Teams from the Washington Navy Yard, DC, on Jan. 28.
Home Cutler Bay Miami native selected as CNIC HQ Sailor of the Year
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Latest article
Miami native selected as CNIC HQ Sailor of the Year
Yeoman First Class Bernarda Cuyuch, a native of Miami and student of Trident University, was selected as the Sailor of the Year for Commander,...
12th Annual ANF Group Tour de Broward February 2021 : Registration is open
History of the Tour de Broward For the past eleven years on a Sunday morning in February, thousands of people have gathered at Miramar Regional...
Historically Yours : Lincoln’s Beard
The man for whom the nation cast its votes in 1860 for President did not look exactly like the man who led America during...