Miami native selected as CNIC HQ Sailor of the Year

Yeoman First Class Bernarda Cuyuch, a native of Miami and student of Trident University, was selected as the Sailor of the Year for Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC) Headquarters. Due to COVID-19 safety precautions, CNIC Commander Vice Adm. Yancy B. Lindsey recognized Cuyuch during a virtual all-hand call broadcasted via Facebook Live and Microsoft Teams from the Washington Navy Yard, DC, on Jan. 28.

