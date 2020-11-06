Miami native stands watch aboard USS Ronald Reagan

Operations Specialist Seaman Ashley Manetta, from Miami, stands watch in the commanding officer’s tactical operation plot of the Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Oswald Felix Jr.)

