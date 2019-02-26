Media Kit | Pay Online | Submit Press Release

Miami Sailor fires M4 carbine during Navy Handgun Qualifications Course

By: Community News |February 26, 2019

Miami Sailor fires M4 carbine during Navy Handgun Qualifications CourseInformation System Technician Seaman Stefan Urscheler, from Miami, fires an M4 carbine during a Navy Handgun Qualifications Course (NHQC) on the flight deck of the amphibious dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48). Ashland, part of the Wasp Amphibious Ready Group, with embarked 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the Indo-Pacific region to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force for any type of contingency.
(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Second Class Markus Castaneda)

